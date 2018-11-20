1 읽는 중

WANNA ONE "Spring Breeze" Plagiarism? Still Dominate All Korean Charts

Photo from WANNA ONE Official Twitter Account

WANNA ONE tops charts as soon as they drop the release on their first and final comeback album POWER OF DESTINY.

WANNA ONE top charts despite talks of plagiarism

Coming in first place in all seven national music charts, WANNA ONE also succeeded in filling in most of the places of the top ten with their other songs, especially in the Genie, Olleh, and Naver Music charts.

Photo from WANNA ONE Official Twitter Account

WANNA ONE's title, Spring Breeze, which outstripped TWICE, EXO, and JENNIE and taking the No. 1 for all charts is a song about facing an inevitable separation. With a sweet romantic lyrics Spring Breeze talks of the "destiny" of separation that has befallen them, but the "power," despite the separation and the longing, to fight against that destiny to meet again.

Photo from WANNA ONE Official Twitter Account

Many fans have understood the song to be written about WANNA ONE members themselves, who this coming December, will have to disband and be separated for their fans. Despite such a "destiny," to the fans, the song come as a final shout from the members of the extent of their appreciation and this "power" of their's  is what will remain even after they are gone.

This eleven member boy group's comeback is not one without its troubles, however, as talk of plagiarism became an issue. The teaser for their Spring Breeze MV is said to have been taken from Jim Cameron Mitchell's Hedwig and the Angry Inch, a Broadway film and musical.

WANNA ONE's label explained that the scenes were inspired from Plato's Symposium and thus does not count as plagiarism. To this explanation Cameron acceded, and stated he would not sue, but expressed whether "the manager could be less rigid and more courteous"

Photo from Ilgan Sports

At the press conference, WANNA ONE member Yoon Jisung nevertheless expressed an apology for causing a disturbance. This issue does not seem to influence their popularity, however, as this soon-to-be-disbanding boy group continue to rock the charts with no signs of slowing down.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

