SUZY Shares Her Makeup Picks, Fans in Awe of Her Beauty!

Yesterday, November 19th, Suzy graced us with another few stunning selfies on her Instagram. This time, she showed us what she used to get her look.

Will I be that pretty if I use those products too??

She doesn't give any specific product details, but for those who are interested in getting her look, VoomVoom has come to the rescue once again!

First off, Suzy is holding the L'ABSOLU ROUGE X CAMILA COELHO lipstick in what appears to be the color "Coral de Janeiro 190."

In the second picture, Suzy is holding the TEINT IDOLE ULTRA 24H LONG WEAR FOUNDATION- COMFORTABLE & LONGWEAR SPF 15 FOUNDATION. Regardless of her shade, there are a total of 40 shades so that you can find the best match for your own skin.

It is no new news that Suzy is now the face of Lancome Korea, as of December last year. She has posted videos of shoots with Lancome for skincare products, and made appearances at Lancome events.

Suzy also posted a picture showing the same lipstick in different colors a few months ago on September 14th on her personal Instagram.

And of course, Suzy doesn't disappoint. Fans loved seeing her new selfies, leaving comments like "Eonnie so pretty," "You're the prettiest," and "Lovely queen."

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

