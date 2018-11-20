1 읽는 중

"Mom Why Was I Born So Good-Looking?" CHA EUN WOO's Self-Composed Lyrics

중앙일보

입력

Photos from ELLE Korea

Photos from ELLE Korea

In his latest song Cha Eun Woo sings lyrics that seem to have been written for him.

He can sing, model, act, and even write songs?

Last 15th, the OST album for the new Youtube drama Top Management was released.

Photo from LOEN Entertainment

Photo from LOEN Entertainment

Of the songs in the track one song has gained especially high levels of attention. Titled, Together, the song is sang by Cha Eun Woo, who is also said to have participated in the composing process. The distinctive feature of this song, however, is the lyrics, which is more intriguing for the fact that it is sang by none other than 'Face Genius' Cha Eun Woo himself.

Photo from Fantagio

Photo from Fantagio

They lyrics go something like this:

I will soon be a talented singer.
My cooking is not bad either
and I'm good at studying too, but people
only see my hard working face.
Oh mom why
did you birth me this way
The face in the mirror doesn't know the me inside
And still beautiful today I fall for me again

The lyrics portray the mixed emotions of someone who always receives attention for their looks. Though only an OST track. this song may be a legitimate personal expression of Cha Eun Woo. In fact, if not always shadowed by his looks, Cha Eun Woo is a talented singer and was an accomplished student, ranking third in his high school.

Photo from Fantagio

Photo from Fantagio

His inexhaustible talents, literally, contained in the song, one can no longer praise him only for his looks. You too can take a listen and enjoy the dear-to-the-heart lyrics and fall for Cha Eun Woo's charm all over again.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

