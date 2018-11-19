BTS Gets Covered In Kisses...How?!

A photo was posted online last night.

Fans show them love in a different way

It is a photo of a life-size cutout of BTS members taken overseas.

Until a while ago, BTS had been a model of a chicken franchise.

At an overseas branch of the brand, there was a life-size cutout of BTS members in Korean traditional dress standing in the restaurant posing as if they are greeting customers.

However, it seems that the cutout has been used inappropriately to satisfy fans' desire to show love to them.

Faces of each member are partly covered in lipstick marks.

This is how the original cutout looked like.

And this is how it turned into.

A lot of fans who saw the photos were perplexed and claimed that people should stop doing it because it is considered as vandalism and it might tarnish the image of BTS fans.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

