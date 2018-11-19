BTS JIN Buys Most Expensive Apartment in Korea? Fans Response

As global stars BTS ride the wave of rising popularity, more and more attention is concentrated on each of the members' personal lives, and real estate is one of them.

"I'm worldwide handsome young and rich!"

Recently, the BTS's eldest, Kim Seokjin was reported to have bought a house in one of Korea's most expensive apartment complex, called Hannam the Hill. Hannam the Hill is also the same neighborhood where the group BTS resides together as a group.

According to the real estate company, Jin bought the house in March for a total of 1.9 billion Korean won and all of it in cash. The size of the house is 87.56㎡ and sells for 2 billion Korean Won. The neighborhood is famous for being the one of the best topographic and geographic locations in the country and thus is home to many other celebrities and prominent people.

The real estate contact expressed his opinion over whether "the reason Jin bought a house in this neighborhood, was also because, after living there, he felt that his private life would be secure." Many neighbors have commented that, despite their international fame, the BTS members have continued to smile and greet their neighbors politely, thus earning a reputation for being stars that were humble and meek.

What is more surprising, however, is the netizens' response. Most of them have commented on how such news is a breach to privacy. "I'm not interested. Please protect Jin's private life. All I care about is that he is happy." "That real-estate contact, why are you telling them these things??" "Seriously TMI, I'm sure you didn't become a reporter to infringe on other people's privacy."

In other comments netizens congratulated Jin on the purchase while others went as far as to playfully parody him. One netizen commented "Ma! I'm worldwide handsome young and rich!" and other netizens followed saying "LOL I can totally imagine him saying that." Other fans expressed their happiness for him "Wow...as expected of worldwide handsome young and rich! You can do anything you want Jin my dear~"

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

