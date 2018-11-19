1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS JIN Buys Most Expensive Apartment in Korea? Fans Response

중앙일보

입력

Photo from NEWS1 and Hannam the Hill

Photo from NEWS1 and Hannam the Hill

As global stars BTS ride the wave of rising popularity, more and more attention is concentrated on each of the members' personal lives, and real estate is one of them.

"I'm worldwide handsome young and rich!"

Photo from NEWS1

Photo from NEWS1

Recently, the BTS's eldest, Kim Seokjin was reported to have bought a house in one of Korea's most expensive apartment complex, called Hannam the Hill. Hannam the Hill is also the same neighborhood where the group BTS resides together as a group.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

According to the real estate company, Jin bought the house in March for a total of 1.9 billion Korean won and all of it in cash. The size of the house is 87.56㎡ and sells for 2 billion Korean Won. The neighborhood is famous for being the one of the best topographic and geographic locations in the country and thus is home to many other celebrities and prominent people.

Photo from Hannam the Hill

Photo from Hannam the Hill

The real estate contact expressed his opinion over whether "the reason Jin bought a house in this neighborhood, was also because, after living there, he felt that his private life would be secure." Many neighbors have commented that, despite their international fame, the BTS members have continued to smile and greet their neighbors politely, thus earning a reputation for being stars that were humble and meek.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

What is more surprising, however, is the netizens' response. Most of them have commented on how such news is a breach to privacy. "I'm not interested. Please protect Jin's private life. All I care about is that he is happy." "That real-estate contact, why are you telling them these things??" "Seriously TMI, I'm sure you didn't become a reporter to infringe on other people's privacy."

In other comments netizens congratulated Jin on the purchase while others went as far as to playfully parody him. One netizen commented "Ma! I'm worldwide handsome young and rich!" and other netizens followed saying "LOL I can totally imagine him saying that." Other fans expressed their happiness for him "Wow...as expected of worldwide handsome young and rich! You can do anything you want Jin my dear~"

Photo from NEWS 1

Photo from NEWS 1

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT