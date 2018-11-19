1 읽는 중

BTS JIMIN, V... Rank 1·2 in November's "Star Reputation" Branding

Photos from Twitter

Photos from Twitter

This November, BTS's Jimin and V took up the top two spots on the Boy Group Individuals' Star Reputation brand reputation report from Rekorea.net.

For better or for worse, our boys came out on top!!

Photo from rekorea.net

Photo from rekorea.net

Rekorea extracted "brand" big data on 476 individuals from different boy groups during the time frame from October 15th until November 16th in order to analyze each individual's reputation or popularity. The big data gathered contains information on consumers' behavior including participation index, media index, communication index, and (online) community index.

In fact, all seven members of BTS placed within the top ten spots on this month's brand rankings, along with WANNA ONE's Kang Daniel (3) and Kim Jae-hwan (10) and BIGBANG's Seungri (7).

Jimin, in the first place, rose 166.4% in comparison with last month, going from 5,196,621 indices to 13,825,190. V, coming in second, grew at a bigger rate of 172.59%, going from 4,333,280 indices last month to 11,811,953 this month.

Photo from Rekorea.net

Photo from Rekorea.net

According to Rekorea, Jimin's link analysis showed the top hit words as "cute," "laugh," and "cool," whereas the top keywords were "t-shirt," "Japan," and "performance." Positivity ratings came in with a positive 70.06%.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

