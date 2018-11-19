1 읽는 중

BLACKPINK LISA's Jaw-Dropping Dance Performance

중앙일보

입력

Photo from #fanPDStudio Youtube Screenshot

Photo from #fanPDStudio Youtube Screenshot

BLACKPINK's dance prodigy, Lisa stupefies her fans once again with her powerful choreographic swing.

Check out Lisa's astonishing transformation into a dance queen

Last week on the 11th of November, BLACKPINK held their all-time first independent concert in Seoul, where each of the members showcased their own solo performances.

Photo from #fanPDStudio Youtube Screenshot

Photo from #fanPDStudio Youtube Screenshot

Photo from #fanPDStudio Youtube Screenshot

Photo from #fanPDStudio Youtube Screenshot

The youngest of the group, who is also nicknamed the "Dance Queen," BLACKPINK's Lisa rocked the stage with her jaw-dropping dance moves. Dancing to the pop songs, I Like it, Faded, and Attention Lisa demonstrated her ability on a whole other level. Especially her dance to Charlie Puth's Attention has gone viral on the twitter, reaching ten thousand retweets in only the first day.

Recently Lisa has displayed her talents once more in a video uploaded on BLACKPINK's official blog site. The video is a collaboration of Lisa and choreographer Kiel Tutin, who had helped choreograph a number of BLACKPINK's songs including Ddu-du-Ddu-du and Jennie's SOLO. By attending a workshop held by dance academy recently opened by YG, called X Academy, Tutin was able to meet BLACKPINK again, this time, teaming up with Lisa to see what they could do.

The video shows remarkable power and skill on Lisa's part, exerting herself as a powerful yet refined dancer, handling even the most top-level moves while taking care of the most subtle expressions at the same time. Fans wonder if this is a hint as to who will make the next solo debut. Yet while this is still doubtful, one thing is for certain, you sure can't close your mouth while watching her fly.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

