K-Pop Stars with 'Twinkle Hair': Hair Style You Might Want To Try Out Yourself

An item emerged that would help you make yourself up in a more gorgeous fashion as much as glittering pearl eyeshadow.

It's stunningly beautiful!

It's 'twinkle hair'.

Twinkle hair is a hair extension with glitter you attach to the inner part of your hair. It reminds us of 'bridge', a form of dying from the 90's. It makes your hair shine as you move or as lights illuminate your hair. So it is being widely loved especially when the year-end holidays are approaching.

So you might want to take this new style into account if you want to stand out among your friends in a year-end party this year as some stars are already pulling it off!

Now, let's take a look at some k-pop stars with this fresh style!

Sunmi

She pulled off a 'mermaid' concept by adding a twinkle hair extension with a green and blue colored glitter. When performing on stage, she put some glitter under her eyebrows as well to add mysterious flavor to her look.

During Siren and Gashina era, Sunmi utilized hair extensions with diverse colors to display the flamboyance.

Heize

Heize, who is an artist with hits, is also receiving love calls from the beauty market with her distinct style.

She tried twinkle extension this summer and uploaded a video on her Instagram. Right after the video was made public, keywords such as 'Heize hair'. 'Heize twinkle' were highly searched on search engines.

Adding silver twinkle hair extension to bleached hair makes her hair look more 'bling bling'.

No wonder it aroused many fans' curiosity with a single post!

Taeyeon

Taeyeon recently unveiled herself with twinkle hair extension for the first time in her Singapore concert. The light brown colored hair and the blue colored hair extension matches amazingly well. By adding some colorfulness to her hair, it breaks the monotony of the brown hair and it looks more appealing.

The hair extension would look more natural on you if you get a layered cut!

If you are looking for a new hairstyle these days, why don't you give it a try to give a refreshing vibe to your hair with twinkle hair extension?

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

