1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

K-Pop Stars with 'Twinkle Hair': Hair Style You Might Want To Try Out Yourself

중앙일보

입력

Photos from Sunmi, Heize, Taeyeon&#39;s official Instagram

Photos from Sunmi, Heize, Taeyeon&#39;s official Instagram

An item emerged that would help you make yourself up in a more gorgeous fashion as much as glittering pearl eyeshadow.

It's stunningly beautiful!

It's 'twinkle hair'.

Twinkle hair is a hair extension with glitter you attach to the inner part of your hair. It reminds us of 'bridge', a form of dying from the 90's. It makes your hair shine as you move or as lights illuminate your hair. So it is being widely loved especially when the year-end holidays are approaching.

So you might want to take this new style into account if you want to stand out among your friends in a year-end party this year as some stars are already pulling it off!

Now, let's take a look at some k-pop stars with this fresh style!

Sunmi

Photo from Sumi&#39;s official Instagram

Photo from Sumi&#39;s official Instagram

Photo from Sumi&#39;s official Instagram

Photo from Sumi&#39;s official Instagram

Photo from Sunmi&#39;s official Instagram

Photo from Sunmi&#39;s official Instagram

She pulled off a 'mermaid' concept by adding a twinkle hair extension with a green and blue colored glitter. When performing on stage, she put some glitter under her eyebrows as well to add mysterious flavor to her look.

During Siren and Gashina era, Sunmi utilized hair extensions with diverse colors to display the flamboyance.

Heize

Photo from Heize&#39;s official Instagram

Photo from Heize&#39;s official Instagram

Photo from Heize&#39;s official Instagram

Photo from Heize&#39;s official Instagram

Heize, who is an artist with hits, is also receiving love calls from the beauty market with her distinct style.
She tried twinkle extension this summer and uploaded a video on her Instagram. Right after the video was made public, keywords such as 'Heize hair'. 'Heize twinkle' were highly searched on search engines.

Adding silver twinkle hair extension to bleached hair makes her hair look more 'bling bling'.
No wonder it aroused many fans' curiosity with a single post!

Taeyeon

Photo from Taeyeon&#39;s official Instagram

Photo from Taeyeon&#39;s official Instagram

Photo from Taeyeon&#39;s official Instagram

Photo from Taeyeon&#39;s official Instagram

Taeyeon recently unveiled herself with twinkle hair extension for the first time in her Singapore concert. The light brown colored hair and the blue colored hair extension matches amazingly well. By adding some colorfulness to her hair, it breaks the monotony of the brown hair and it looks more appealing.

The hair extension would look more natural on you if you get a layered cut!

If you are looking for a new hairstyle these days, why don't you give it a try to give a refreshing vibe to your hair with twinkle hair extension?

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT