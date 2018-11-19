BTS SUGA Shares His Bittersweet Memory Of The Day He Took College Entrance Exam

The college entrance exam took place last week in Korea. It is such a big annual event, particularly for high school senior students.

A few years ago, Suga of BTS, shared some words on Twitter about his experience on the exam.

This is being shared every year among fans to encourage each other.

Hope everyone did well on the exam!

Hi, this is Suga. Since it's the day before the college entrance exam, it reminds me of the day before I took the exam.

Since I lived apart from my parents, I had nobody to pack lunch for me.

So I was thinking of buying some Kimbap on the way tomorrow and tried to get some sleep. But I couldn't sleep even though I had prepared nothing for the exam.

A noise came from outside as I was struggling to sleep for hours. So I figured other members were making lunch for me.

Though I already knew what they were doing, I couldn't go out even when I had to go to the bathroom. They even checked to see if I was asleep. So I kept pretending to be asleep.

Since I was the first one to take the exam in the group, I guess the members were nervous as well. It seemed that it was more of a big deal for them than it was to me. It was so hard to keep myself from going to the bathroom and acting like I hadn't found out lol.

Anyways, they wished me good luck as I was going out with lunch in my hand.

I got nervous on the way to school. Luckily, the place I was going to take the exam was a high school right next to the one I went to. I had a gray scarf completely wrapped around my neck. You know, the one that I used to wear a lot a few years ago.

My mom bought it for me before I came to Seoul. Anyways, the way to the school went by really slow as if it was in slow motion. I was strained even though studying hadn't been part of my interest as I had to work in a studio.

You guys must be so nervous even more than I was. FYI, they give you green tea, chocolate, and candy before entering. So I asked for more. You guys should do the same.

The members asked me not to open the lunch box until lunch time. So I didn't. Finally, the time came. There were chicken breast meat, rice, sausage, rolled omelet. Because we were short on money when we were trainees, they made the most of the few ingredients we had. But it was really good. The cold chicken breast meat was hard to chew but I enjoyed it nonetheless. Then I realized there were some pieces of papers next to the lunch box.

They were letters. Members had to write a letter on random pieces of paper since we had no money to buy a letter paper. I was so touched. Didn't cry though. After the exam, I read the letter again while cutting across the schoolyard. I walked a lot because the yard was so big.

I could see a lot of parents picking up their kids and other students going somewhere together to hang out. But I was by myself with the gray scarf on and felt like I was in black&white. It felt like it took me longer to get home than it took me to get to the school.

I had a lot of mixed feelings, like "12 years of school life is finally over", "I'm so jealous of other students because I have to practice", "I want to eat with my parents."

When I got back home, members asked me how I did on the exam. So I said, there is no way I could do well on it. I wasn't able to get sleep on that night too. It felt weird.

It is going to be the same for you guys too. So don't be nervous and be calm. If you don't know the answer, choose 3. If someone asks me what is the most memorable memory in school years, I would say nothing. Especially since 18. I wasn't junior nor senior I was a 1-year-old trainee and 2-year-old trainee. Maybe I was excited on the way to take the exam because I've never participated in field trips since I was 18.

Treat yourself afterward whether you did it well or not since you guys have been competing so hard for the last 12 years. But don't drink. You guys are underage. I practiced on the day I took the exam and had dinner with members.

After the exam time went by fast and I became 20. My first day of being 20 years old was not about alcohol nor club. I went to Busan with my family. It was a strange place that the sea was the only thing I could see. I thought I was banished. I had always thought my life would become awesome right after I turn 20.

But it didn't. The exam, being an adult... I thought it would all be special but it wasn't. So don't be nervous. If you don't know the answer to a short answer question in math, it would be either 0 or 1. I think I chose 0 but I don't remember if I got it right or wrong.

Don't sweat it. Just do as much as you have worked hard for it. If your parents give you a ride in the morning, just say "yes". Don't be mean to them.

You might screw it up, but try to do your best. I wish you guys get the best result. Don't cry even if you make mistakes. Eat milk and lettuce and sleep.

Have a good night and good luck on the exam. Fighting! Bye.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com