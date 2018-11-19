HYUNA, JAY PARK… Idols that Got Inked!!

Although not particularly common, some idols and singers have decided to get themselves a tattoo or even a few. Here we'll show you a few different stars sporting their ink!

These artists have such unique, cool tattoos!

HA:TFELT

Wonder Girls' HA:TFELT recently sported a new tattoo across her chest, written in Greek.

iKON Bobby

Bobby reportedly has the same tattoo as his father, reading "Fear only God, Hate only sins."

Jay Park

Breaking barriers for contemporary K-pop "idols," Jay Park has gone under the needle many times.

HyunA

HyunA also has multiple tattoos, from rings on her finger, smiley faces on her arm, and these on her arm and shoulder blade. The shoulder tattoo reads, "My mother is the heart, that keeps me alive."

Hyorin

Hyorin got her large abdomen tattoo to cover up the many scars she had from surgeries from her pediatric cancer.

Block B Zico

Zico's tattoo of his mother over his heart is probably his most noted tattoo, but he has plenty more. He is also a Roman Catholic, and some of his other tattoos reflect his faith.

BIGBANG G-Dragon

G-Dragon. He has a lot of tattoos!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com