사회

HYUNA, JAY PARK… Idols that Got Inked!!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Although not particularly common, some idols and singers have decided to get themselves a tattoo or even a few. Here we'll show you a few different stars sporting their ink!

These artists have such unique, cool tattoos!

HA:TFELT

Wonder Girls' HA:TFELT recently sported a new tattoo across her chest, written in Greek.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

iKON Bobby

Bobby reportedly has the same tattoo as his father, reading "Fear only God, Hate only sins."

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Jay Park

Breaking barriers for contemporary K-pop "idols," Jay Park has gone under the needle many times.

Photo from Twitter @JAYBUMAOM

Photo from Twitter @JAYBUMAOM

HyunA

HyunA also has multiple tattoos, from rings on her finger, smiley faces on her arm, and these on her arm and shoulder blade. The shoulder tattoo reads, "My mother is the heart, that keeps me alive."

Photo from Instagram @hyunah_aa

Photo from Instagram @hyunah_aa

Photo from Instagram @hyunah_aa

Photo from Instagram @hyunah_aa

Hyorin

Hyorin got her large abdomen tattoo to cover up the many scars she had from surgeries from her pediatric cancer.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Block B Zico

Zico's tattoo of his mother over his heart is probably his most noted tattoo, but he has plenty more. He is also a Roman Catholic, and some of his other tattoos reflect his faith.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

BIGBANG G-Dragon

G-Dragon. He has a lot of tattoos!

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

How do you Voomies feel about tattoos? What idol or singer's tattoos do you like the best? Let us know in the comments!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

