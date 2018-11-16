1 읽는 중

First BTS Now TWICE? Japanese Politician Condemns DAHYUN Over T-Shirt

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community and onoderamasaru Twitter Account

Japanese rightist politician pointed out a T-Shirt worn by TWICE member Dahyun and proclaimed TWICE to also be participating in anti-Japanese activities.

A Japanese politician talks about T-Shirt again...this time TWICE Dahyun

Last Wednesday on the 13th, a Japanese politician Onodera Masaru posted on his twitter that "BTS who wore an atomic bomb T-Shirt will not be appearing in this year's NHK Kouhaku. This is good news, but there is one more bad news."

Photo from Twitter Account &#39;Flower Dance&#39;

With this, he uploaded a photo of TWICE Dahyun. In the photo, Dahyun is seen wearing a Marymond T-Shirt, a brand that supports Korea's military sex slavery victims also referred to as "comfort women."

Onodera Masaru explains that "Dahyun is wearing a comfort woman T-Shirt. The profits for this T-Shirt goes to support Korea's comfort woman's campaign. NHK is going to allow a group that participates in such anti-Japanese activities to appear in the Kouhaku."

Photo from Marymond Official Website

This post went viral and many netizens have responded in outrage. Tagging @onodermasaru on their tweets, netizens have uploaded comments expressing their anger. "Do you really not have anything better to do with your life?" some say while others uploaded photos of Dahyun saying "THIS MY GIRL," and other fan-made posters of BTS sitting underneath the Korean flag.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

