1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Icy City Boy RM Turns Out to Have a Secret Craving?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from JL_Kdiamond and BigHit

Photo from JL_Kdiamond and BigHit

BTS Rap Monster, Namjoon, is known for his charisma and chic with his "smart and urban" image. Yet, Namjoon turns out to be different from his image as he shows a side of him that exudes baby-like charm.

From all chic and charisma...to baby appetite and candy lover?

Photo from BigHit

Photo from BigHit

Due to Najoon's role as leader and translator of the team, he has so far had a scholarly image. This is also because Namjoon also often also contributes to writing the rap and lyric of their songs.

This is why fans would have imagined that RM would most likely stay away from sweets and would instead prefer an Americano or something bitter for his drink of choice.

Photos from JL_Kdiamond Youtube Screenshot

Photos from JL_Kdiamond Youtube Screenshot

Yet, unlike this expectation, in various online communities, RM has been gaining attention for having a sweet tooth.

Netizens are going as far as calling him "candy lover," as he shows himself to be a lover of candy and sweets. Various sources show him going crazy over sugar-coated foods such as cotton candy, chocolate, or cake. Some fans gave his taste in food a name, fondly calling it a "baby's appetite."

Photos from JL_Kdiamond Youtube Screenshot

Photos from JL_Kdiamond Youtube Screenshot

People who became RM's fans without knowing this side of him have exclaimed that this point has made them like him more. "To me, RM was always like a "cold city boy," but I feel like I found a hidden cute side to him."

Photo from BigHit

Photo from BigHit

Our Rap Monster, Namjoon, who always turns out to be sweeter than we imagined—we must all be careful not to fall too much under his charm.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT