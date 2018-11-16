Icy City Boy RM Turns Out to Have a Secret Craving?

BTS Rap Monster, Namjoon, is known for his charisma and chic with his "smart and urban" image. Yet, Namjoon turns out to be different from his image as he shows a side of him that exudes baby-like charm.

From all chic and charisma...to baby appetite and candy lover?

Due to Najoon's role as leader and translator of the team, he has so far had a scholarly image. This is also because Namjoon also often also contributes to writing the rap and lyric of their songs.

This is why fans would have imagined that RM would most likely stay away from sweets and would instead prefer an Americano or something bitter for his drink of choice.

Yet, unlike this expectation, in various online communities, RM has been gaining attention for having a sweet tooth.

Netizens are going as far as calling him "candy lover," as he shows himself to be a lover of candy and sweets. Various sources show him going crazy over sugar-coated foods such as cotton candy, chocolate, or cake. Some fans gave his taste in food a name, fondly calling it a "baby's appetite."

People who became RM's fans without knowing this side of him have exclaimed that this point has made them like him more. "To me, RM was always like a "cold city boy," but I feel like I found a hidden cute side to him."

Our Rap Monster, Namjoon, who always turns out to be sweeter than we imagined—we must all be careful not to fall too much under his charm.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

