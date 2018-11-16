1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

MONSTA X, MOMOLAND... Keeping Warm with Long Padded Jacket Trend!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

The winters aren't getting any colder here in Korea. When bundling up for the frigid temperatures that will soon be here in Korea, sometimes it may seem hard to stay fashionable.

Don't sacrifice warmth or fashion this winter!!

But luckily, this year you won't have to compromise fashion for warmth. You can get the best of both worlds!

Carrying on from last year, long padded coats have been in style. Even your favorite idol groups can be seen sporting the trend!

A few weeks ago, MONSTA X and April were seen decked out in their matching down jackets headed to work to the KBS music show, Music Bank.

Photo from KBS Screenshot

Photo from KBS Screenshot

April wore calf-length extra-long black jackets from Le Coq Sportif. The long silhouette is cute yet sporty, and keeps you warm from head to toe!

Photo from KBS Screenshot

Photo from KBS Screenshot

MONSTA X wore their slightly shorter all-white "Monbebe padding" jackets. The slightly shorter length makes them appear even taller, and the white color gives a fresh feeling.

More recently, many younger idols were spotted outside waiting to take their college entrance exams, and many of them decided to come wearing their long padded jackets over their school uniforms.

Groups spotted include Momoland, IZ*ONE, Weki Meki, and Golden Child.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Voomies(we suggest this nickname for VoomVoom followers), how about giving some long warm padded jackets a try this winter? Be sure to stay warm, wherever you are!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT