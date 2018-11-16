MONSTA X, MOMOLAND... Keeping Warm with Long Padded Jacket Trend!

The winters aren't getting any colder here in Korea. When bundling up for the frigid temperatures that will soon be here in Korea, sometimes it may seem hard to stay fashionable.

Don't sacrifice warmth or fashion this winter!!

But luckily, this year you won't have to compromise fashion for warmth. You can get the best of both worlds!

Carrying on from last year, long padded coats have been in style. Even your favorite idol groups can be seen sporting the trend!

A few weeks ago, MONSTA X and April were seen decked out in their matching down jackets headed to work to the KBS music show, Music Bank.

April wore calf-length extra-long black jackets from Le Coq Sportif. The long silhouette is cute yet sporty, and keeps you warm from head to toe!

MONSTA X wore their slightly shorter all-white "Monbebe padding" jackets. The slightly shorter length makes them appear even taller, and the white color gives a fresh feeling.

More recently, many younger idols were spotted outside waiting to take their college entrance exams, and many of them decided to come wearing their long padded jackets over their school uniforms.

Groups spotted include Momoland, IZ*ONE, Weki Meki, and Golden Child.

Voomies(we suggest this nickname for VoomVoom followers), how about giving some long warm padded jackets a try this winter? Be sure to stay warm, wherever you are!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com