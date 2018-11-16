1 읽는 중

ARMY Financially Supports Sexual Slavery Victims With The Name Of BTS

중앙일보

입력

Photos from Ilgan Sports and naver blog

It has been known that since the controversy that occurred regarding Jimin's t-shirt, BTS fans have been donating money for sexual slavery victims.

Thank you ARMY!

On the 15th, according to The House Of Sharing, a facility established to support sexual slavery victims in Korea, 3.5 million won has been transferred to The House of Sharing's account from the 8th until recently.

Last June and September, adding up the financial support that fans fund-raised, the total amount of money donated to The House Of Sharing under BTS's name amounts to 10 million won.

This only includes donations that are under the name of BTS, ARMY and a name of a BTS member.

The House Of Sharing said, "It seems that BTS fans are chipping in some money to support victims of Japanese military sexual slavery in World War 2 as well as to support BTS.

A good deed like this is going to not only financially assist the victims but also boost BTS's social image.

This is being highly appreciated by many people.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

