"This is what I wanted to say to haters" RM Gives Honest Explanation On MIC DROP

RM shared a brief behind-story of a song MIC Drop at BTS DNA comeback show.

Haters are one good source of inspiration!

When President Obama had a State Of The Union speech, he did an act called 'mic drop'.

He dropped the microphone to imply that he 'nailed it' and that's where I got the inspiration from.

Producer Bang suggested me to talk about sorrow or anger that we had as an idol who didn't get the spotlight when we first came out.

So I started writing without thinking much and it actually ended up to be good because we don't have any anger about it anymore.

This was what I wanted to say. Those who hate me, the times when I thought was unfair and negative emotions..they are not my business anymore so goodbye.

He elaborated this story more on V Live.

Fans often ask me "what should I do when other people mock you or criticize you for no reason. It's so upsetting."

But I don't really know.

I think we have to pay attention to criticism. Because no man is perfect.

So It is necessary to be attentive to criticism but people who hate without a reason..it's a pity.

There are so many good things in life and life is too short to appreciate them. So..yeah You guys should think of MIC Drop too.

When we decided to write a song about a topic similar to MIC Drop, I brought out all the anger and rage within myself.

But it wasn't cool. Not even a bit. It was just like..me from No More Dream. I think how I look now is quite different from how I used to look in No More Dream.

I had to look tough all the time back then. But that wasn't even tough. I don't become tough just by making tough faces or making sounds like that. NO. I didn't realize this back then. I had to brainwash myself that I have to put on sunglasses, do hair like that, look tough, and can't afford to lose because of my name. So I got more worried, weaker and wasn't able to correct what's wrong. Nowadays, I'm pretty receptive and I don't get mad.

It's all because you guys told me good things and led me to a better path.

When I first wrote a verse for MIC Drop, it wasn't good. but when producer Bang heard J-Hope's verse, he said, "This is it."

What I wrote was okay, but didn't have the sincerity. But on the contrary, what Hope wrote was what we actually wanted to say. Right after that, I was able to write a better verse. And I also did the bridge and that was what I wanted to say too. 'We aren't gonna see each other so don't even say goodbye. Just let them be.'

So I personally want to credit J-Hope for MIC Drop in terms of the idea and performance. And I also want to thank Supreme Boi for writing 'Did you see my bag' and some more of other lines. So J-Hope and Supreme Boi are the ones to be credited for the track the most.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com