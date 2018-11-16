1 읽는 중

사회

Learn from Charmer JIN: How to Say the Right Thing at the Right Time

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Known for his prince like features, BTS JIN has the role of the eldest in the seven-member team. His looks and his age are deceiving, however, for he has a bubbly and mischievous personality. Always unpredictable JIN is often seen acting or talking in a way that no one else does. Yet, JIN seems to adhere flawlessly to the TPO (Time, Place, Occasion) and here are some snapshots of these moments.

Snapshots of moments Jin shows remarkable TPO(Time Place Occasion)

1. JIN: The Breaker of Ice

During awkward and stiff first-time meetings, the members can trust JIN to break the ice. Even with his surely less-than-fluent English skills, with JIN present you can count on him to lighten up the atmosphere...if only can stand a little bit of embarrassment (RM's face, got to LOL).

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

JIN: Hello. I'm Worldwide cute guy! Chu~

Even on the Ellen Show, JIN shows remarkable consistency.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

JIN: We used to only eat chicken breasts, but after getting famous and earning a little bit more money...

JIN's explanation for why there are four large sausages in the fridge...

2. No one can resist his charm

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Q: What are three words to describe yourself? Jin: World. Wide. Handsome

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

How you greet your fans at a fan meet.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

JIN: Alright, alright everybody, you can take pictures now.
RM: Hyung (elder brother), aren't you even embarrassed?
JIN: Hyung is working here.
Fans: LOL

3. Always the perfect gentleman who is considerate of others

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

JIN: (to the production crew) Are you going to have one? An ice cream? Please please, have one.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

To the person who's awkwardly dancing alone...nothing can escape JIN's notice, and on JIN's floor, no one is left out!

4. Serious when need be

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Ladies and gentlemen, this is JIN, version: When on the Red Carpet.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

That polite smile could fool anybody :)

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

JIN at the award ceremony for the Order of Culture Merit

JIN: "Firstly thank you so much for this award. During our world tour our fans often boast how they can sing along the Korean lyrics and have also started learning Korean. These moments made us very proud. We will keep working hard in order to continue promoting the culture of our country. Thank you so much"

5. But...still knows how to rock a party

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Watch what happen when JIN starts dancing.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

This guy even knows how to enjoy his time below stage.

6. Loves his ARMY 

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

What JIN does at the end of every concert...ARMY Forever.

7. Sincere brotherly love

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

What you do for the maknae (youngest) when he he cannot dance due to an injury.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

When watching your teammate busking.

JIN: Good job good job.
Another Member: Hyung, you look like you're in love or something

Photo from V-Live Screenshot

Photo from V-Live Screenshot

J-Hope: Sometimes I wonder if without BTS whether I would have been able to come all this way
JIN: You would have succeeded in whatever you did.

Photo from Online Community, Screenshot of BTS Burn the Stage Last Episode

Photo from Online Community, Screenshot of BTS Burn the Stage Last Episode

How can someone always say just the right thing at exactly the right time? I present to you the oldest BTS member JIN: goofy and playful but also deeply thoughtful, we need more people in this world with JIN's bubbly positive energy.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

