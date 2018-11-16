1 읽는 중

Get the Look: JENNIE's Lipsticks from SOLO

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

If you watch Jennie's new SOLO music video closely, you'll see that she flaunts a few two tubes of lipstick. However, upon further investigation, there is nothing telling us exactly what lipsticks it is that she is wearing!

Try out these lipsticks to get Jennie's look from her SOLO music video!

Here, VoomVoom comes to the rescue. We have rounded up a few different lipsticks that can help you achieve the same lip look as Jennie, as featured in the music video. Let's see what there is!

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

The first lipstick shown in the music video is this soft pink color. As mentioned earlier, we may never know for sure what the exact lipstick is, but here are a few of our recommendations to get that same pretty pink pout!

Photo from Chanel

Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in 139 FLEURIE

Photo from Revlon Screenshot

For a more wallet-friendly alternative, try the Revlon Super lustrous Lipstick in the color Primrose...

Photo from Milani Screenshot

Or the Color Statement Matte Lipstick in 74 Matte Darling from Milani.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

The next color she shows is a true, bright red color that matches her dress perfectly. It may also be the same color as in her teaser picture that was released before the music video. Here are some lipsticks that can help you achieve the same look.

Photo from Twitter @ygent_official

Photo from Lancome

Lancome Rouge in Love High Potency Lipcolor in 185N Rouge Valentine

Photo from Maybelline Screenshot

A cheaper alternative could be the Color Sensational Lipstick in Ruby Star from Maybelline...

Photo from Rimmel Screenshot

... or Rimmel London's Moisture Renew Sheer & Shine Lipstick in 500 Red-y, Set, Go!

Now for the important question- are you pink? Are you red? Or are you BLACKPINK?

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

