PHOTOS: Male Idols That Make White Hair Sexy

On the white hair spectrum from gray to white and blond, there have been a few idols willing to sacrifice their strands for the sake of a stunning beauty statement. These male idols, in particular, strutted their blond locks, and they look pretty darn good.

Silver hair is the new hip, young color!

BTS RM

Slicked back and let down.

MONSTA X Jooheon

White hair suits him.

SHINee Taemin

My hair looks so good, right? :D

GOT7 Jackson

Don't you dare, mess with the hair.

NCT Taeyong

Looks from straight out of your favorite manga.

The Boyz New

An angelic face with angelic-colored hair.

ASTRO Moonbin

This look is stellar.

INFINITE Sungjong

Infinite likes for this hairstyle.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com