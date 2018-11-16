1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

PHOTOS: Male Idols That Make White Hair Sexy

중앙일보

입력

Photos from Online Community

Photos from Online Community

On the white hair spectrum from gray to white and blond, there have been a few idols willing to sacrifice their strands for the sake of a stunning beauty statement. These male idols, in particular, strutted their blond locks, and they look pretty darn good.

Silver hair is the new hip, young color!

BTS RM

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Slicked back and let down.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

MONSTA X Jooheon

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

White hair suits him.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

SHINee Taemin

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

My hair looks so good, right? :D

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

GOT7 Jackson

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Don't you dare, mess with the hair.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

NCT Taeyong

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Looks from straight out of your favorite manga.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The Boyz New

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

An angelic face with angelic-colored hair.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

ASTRO Moonbin

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

This look is stellar.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

INFINITE Sungjong

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Infinite likes for this hairstyle.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

What do you think, do you like your favorite idols with platinum white hair? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT