PHOTOS: Male Idols That Make White Hair Sexy

On the white hair spectrum from gray to white and blond, there have been a few idols willing to sacrifice their strands for the sake of a stunning beauty statement. These male idols, in particular, strutted their blond locks, and they look pretty darn good.
Silver hair is the new hip, young color!
BTS RM
Slicked back and let down.
MONSTA X Jooheon
White hair suits him.
SHINee Taemin
My hair looks so good, right? :D
GOT7 Jackson
Don't you dare, mess with the hair.
NCT Taeyong
Looks from straight out of your favorite manga.
The Boyz New
An angelic face with angelic-colored hair.
ASTRO Moonbin
This look is stellar.
INFINITE Sungjong
Infinite likes for this hairstyle.
What do you think, do you like your favorite idols with platinum white hair? Let us know your opinion in the comments!
By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com