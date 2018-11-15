BTS JIN Who Made Eye Contact and Smiled at a Fan Who Called His Name

BTS Jin was caught on camera when making eye contact with a fan during their MGA award ceremony at the beginning of this month.

Just scream his name, he'll give you a nod with a smile

In the video, Jin is caught having heard fans calling his name. He looks over and gives them a smile, causing his fans to burst out in squeals.

However, that is not all, because when he hears a fan call him by his real name, 'Seokjin-ah" adding the honorifics "ah" that is used when calling a close friend, Seokjin looks over and while making eye contact gives his fans a slight nod. All the while he smiles as if they shared a little secret.

At this fans in the video scream in delight, exclaiming "So cute!"

Many fans who saw this video also commented on how the video had affected them. "Wow is the person who took this video actually alive?" "I feel like my heart's being squeezed." Some fans went as far as thinking the person who took the video saying, "I want to thank the teacher who took this video by offering a deep bow."

The reason for these reactions is because, to BTS fans, each gesture of appreciation is something to be treasured and be grateful for.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

