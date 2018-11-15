1 읽는 중

BTS Dance Synchronization, How Did They Get This Good!?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Looks, vocals, and the MOVES. BTS knows how to shake it! Their coordination and synchronization are superb, despite songs' difficult choreography.

Dancing skills like this don't happen overnight!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

What's more, the group has only one main dancer, J-Hope (although some argue that Jimin and even Jungkook are also included as a main dancer- what do you think?), and yet they somehow still all manage to do the moves so perfectly.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Here, at first it looks like it's just V practicing by himself- but if you look closely, Jungkook is shadowing him perfectly from behind!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Synchronization like this takes a tremendous amount of effort and concentration.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Especially with such a large amount of people.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

On an episode of Good Insight on February 23rd earlier this year, J-Hope said that they used to have to practice dancing for over ten hours a day, but now that they've gotten the hang of it, it's usually over four hours or so.

Photo from KBS1 Screenshot

Photo from KBS1 Screenshot

On the same show, their performance director Son Seong-deuk also stated that as they were not all skilled dancers from the beginning, and although many other groups no doubt practice a lot, it took an especially large amount of time and practice to get the group to overcome and be where they are now.

Photo from KBS1 Screenshot

Photo from KBS1 Screenshot

Loads of hard work and perseverance, that's what it all turns out to be. And their hard work paid off!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

