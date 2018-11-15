BTS Dance Synchronization, How Did They Get This Good!?

Looks, vocals, and the MOVES. BTS knows how to shake it! Their coordination and synchronization are superb, despite songs' difficult choreography.

Dancing skills like this don't happen overnight!

What's more, the group has only one main dancer, J-Hope (although some argue that Jimin and even Jungkook are also included as a main dancer- what do you think?), and yet they somehow still all manage to do the moves so perfectly.

Here, at first it looks like it's just V practicing by himself- but if you look closely, Jungkook is shadowing him perfectly from behind!

Synchronization like this takes a tremendous amount of effort and concentration.

Especially with such a large amount of people.

On an episode of Good Insight on February 23rd earlier this year, J-Hope said that they used to have to practice dancing for over ten hours a day, but now that they've gotten the hang of it, it's usually over four hours or so.

On the same show, their performance director Son Seong-deuk also stated that as they were not all skilled dancers from the beginning, and although many other groups no doubt practice a lot, it took an especially large amount of time and practice to get the group to overcome and be where they are now.

Loads of hard work and perseverance, that's what it all turns out to be. And their hard work paid off!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com