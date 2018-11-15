Guess How Enormous The Album Sales of TWICE Has Gotten ?!

TWICE has reached a cumulative album sales of more than 1.2 million copies each in Korea and Japan within this year.

3 million in 3 years? That is insane!

It makes them mark record album sales of more than 3 million cumulative copies in just 3 years since their debut.

According to Gaon chart, TWICE's 5th mini album, What Is Love sold 34,2760, 2nd Special album Summer Nights sold 31,4475, and the latest album YES or YES sold 30,4510. Other albums that released before also sold 25,6213 this year. So in total, TWICE has sold approximately more than 1.2 million copies.

As of October, 3 albums that TWICE has put out in Japan has sold more than 1.3 million copies. With all the albums they released in Japan combined, they are about to reach a 2 million copies milestone soon with their current 1.9 million album sales. As the album sales demonstrate, TWICE has been on a roll in both countries this year.

In Korea, TWICE recently received an award at 2018 MGA with the title of The Best Selling Artist Of The Year and the grand award at 2018 Soribada Best K-Music Awards.

Moreover, in Japan, the group topped the Oricon daily album chart for 7 consecutive weeks with their first Japanese album, BDZ while topping the weekly and monthly charts as well. They were even platinum-certified by Recording Industry Association of Japan.

Not only that, the record was followed by having their 2nd single Candy Pop platinum-certified and the next single Wake Me Up getting double-platinum certification as the first time for a foreign artist in Japan.

In addition, now that TWICE has successfully finished their first arena tour TWICE 1st ARENA TOUR 2019 BDZ 8 times in 4 cities in Japan, they are going on a dome tour next year for the first time for a K-pop girl group.

With their newly released song YES or YES from the 5th mini album, they are getting heated response from the public in both nations. The song YES or YES dominated daily and weekly charts in multiple streaming platforms and in Japan Line Music Top 100 chart, the whole 7 songs off of the album occupied the top 7 places on the chart.

Plus, the album YES or YES was the first album in Korean to be released in Japan to simultaneously top the Oricon weekly and digital album chart. This was their 3rd time taking the no.1 spot on the weekly digital album chart since #TWICE and BDZ.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

