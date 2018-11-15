TWICE Momo Sexy Dance: 50% Style

1 읽는 중

Photo from V-Live Screenshot

How to look give off that sexy vibe even in the winter? As winter looms ahead fashion enthusiasts rack their brains to put together looks that have spice and spunk but can still keep your warm blood pumping.

TWICE's winter fashion tip: loose see-through mohair knit

Photo from V-Live Screenshot

We can always get some tips from our K-Pop stars, who remain the icons of style, even in below zero temperature. A tip we can get from TWICE's Momo is to choose mohair, with just a tad bit of skin.

In the recent episode of Idol Room TWICE appears for a second time, boasting the highest-selling title song for a girl group this year. Having released their EP YES or YES only last week, TWICE members perform the signature YES or YES dance along with some of their own personal dance moves.

Photo from JTBC Screenshot

TWICE's Momo is featured doing a "sexy-dance" replete with body waves. Momo can wave standing, sitting, and lying on the floor, but the secret to the allure of her moves isn't just her dance, but also her attire.

Photo from Bimbay Lola Official Site

Knit isn't knit this year unless it's Mohair. Made of the softest material it not only keeps you warm but also sticks to your boy in a way where you can show off those nice curves. Mohair is also able to make a really thin material, which means that it can also be see-through, allowing you to be a little bit bold, without having to worry about catching a cold. The cold can't stop me no more.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

