LEE JONGSUK Returns From Indonesia to Show Fans a New Side

Lee Jongsuk returns from his fan meet in Indonesia to meet his fans again in a shoot with ELLE.

Shots of LEE JONGSUK that have yet to be revealed...and a new drama?

Cast in the hues of fall. shots of Lee Jongsuk's photo shoot have been released. Reposing in a soft brown suit, or sprawled on the floor succeeding in the disheveled-boy look, Lee Jongsuk displays the emotion of the moment in the soft and subtle lines of his face.

The issue is called 'Lee Jongsuk's Thirty' the photo shoot includes an interview as Lee Jongsuk looks back and reflects upon his career. When the interviewer exclaims that it feels like it has been a long time since we last saw Lee Jongsuk, Lee shared a little about what he had been doing.

"As I turned thirty I thought that I should be more mature. However, I always felt that I was less of an adult than I should be. So I started traveling a little. I started the piano and studied English. I also did things that I've never done before like open a cafe with some people and even started my own company. Personally, I felt that time passed rather busily."

Lee Jongsuk also talked about the upcoming drama Romance is an Extra Volume, scheduled to start filming at the end of this year. When asked how he had come to choose this piece Lee Jongsuk explained that "The choice was more difficult than ever, but if I had a clear standard it was that it had to be a piece that my fans would like."

Lee Jongsuk's first romantic comedy, he will play the leading male protagonist along with co-star Lee Nayoung. Many fans express their excitement for the upcoming drama, which is scheduled to air sometime next year.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

