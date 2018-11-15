Rage of Koreans Against BTS Increasing for Apologizing to Japanese Victims First

This Tuesday on the 13th, BTS's label, Big Hit Entertainment, announced their official position on Jimin's T-Shirt controversy.

Petition for BTS' Order of Culture Merit to be revoked

At the end of weeks of criticism, Big Hit issued an official apology stating that "Far from supporting, we are against any totalitarian or extreme government regime systems and we did not intend to insult or be disrespectful for any organizations or institutions."

Big Hit went further by nevertheless claimed they would issue formal apologies to the Atomic Bomb Victim Association in both Korea and Japan and to the Jewish organization, Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC).

In Japan, in the place where, only a few days ago, people had been holding demonstrations against BTS, now, ARMY fans swarmed. The same Japanese news media that had reported on Jimin's T-Shirt incident, now only talked of the heat and fever of the roaring auditoriums.

Meanwhile, in Korea, netizens have become divided in their opinions.

Some viewed the apology as a positive development, exclaiming that "Big Hit did well in resolving the problem quickly before it intensified further," "though it hurts, it was the best option," and that "the label had no other choice."

At the same time, there were others who heavily criticized Big Hit and BTS. Many expressed anger, reasoning that this was Korea's first apology since their independence and that Big Hit and BTS had degraded Korea as a nation. "Why do we have to apologize? Shouldn't Japan be the one to apologize?" they exclaim in unison.

When it became was reported that BTS went first to the Atomic Bomb Victim Association in Japan instead of the one in Korea, citizens filed a petition to President Moon in the Blue House, asking to revoke the Order of Culture Merit awarded to BTS only last month for enhancing national prestige through their music.

The petition states that "Instead of attempting to make right our history and appealing for Japan to apologize and reflect upon her war crimes, because Big Hit and BTS became the first institution in Korea after Independence to stoop to apologize and ask forgiveness as Korean citizens we believe that BTS is unqualified to receive the Merit and thus should have the award revoked."

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

