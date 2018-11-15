1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Rage of Koreans Against BTS Increasing for Apologizing to Japanese Victims First

중앙일보

입력

Photo from NEWS 1

Photo from NEWS 1

This Tuesday on the 13th, BTS's label, Big Hit Entertainment, announced their official position on Jimin's T-Shirt controversy.

Petition for BTS' Order of Culture Merit to be revoked

At the end of weeks of criticism, Big Hit issued an official apology stating that "Far from supporting, we are against any totalitarian or extreme government regime systems and we did not intend to insult or be disrespectful for any organizations or institutions."

Big Hit went further by nevertheless claimed they would issue formal apologies to the Atomic Bomb Victim Association in both Korea and Japan and to the Jewish organization, Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC).

Photo from CNN Screenshot

Photo from CNN Screenshot

In Japan, in the place where, only a few days ago, people had been holding demonstrations against BTS, now, ARMY fans swarmed. The same Japanese news media that had reported on Jimin's T-Shirt incident, now only talked of the heat and fever of the roaring auditoriums.

Photo from Yonhap News

Photo from Yonhap News

Photo from Yonhap News

Photo from Yonhap News

Meanwhile, in Korea, netizens have become divided in their opinions.

Some viewed the apology as a positive development, exclaiming that "Big Hit did well in resolving the problem quickly before it intensified further," "though it hurts, it was the best option," and that "the label had no other choice."

At the same time, there were others who heavily criticized Big Hit and BTS. Many expressed anger, reasoning that this was Korea's first apology since their independence and that Big Hit and BTS had degraded Korea as a nation. "Why do we have to apologize? Shouldn't Japan be the one to apologize?" they exclaim in unison.

When it became was reported that BTS went first to the Atomic Bomb Victim Association in Japan instead of the one in Korea, citizens filed a petition to President Moon in the Blue House, asking to revoke the Order of Culture Merit awarded to BTS only last month for enhancing national prestige through their music.

Photo from NEWS 1

Photo from NEWS 1

Photo from NEWS 1

Photo from NEWS 1

The petition states that "Instead of attempting to make right our history and appealing for Japan to apologize and reflect upon her war crimes, because Big Hit and BTS became the first institution in Korea after Independence to stoop to apologize and ask forgiveness as Korean citizens we believe that BTS is unqualified to receive the Merit and thus should have the award revoked."

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT