IZ*ONE, STRAY KIDS... Idols Taking College Entrance Exam

Today, November 15th is the day for the College Entrance Exams (Suneung) in Korea. Korean students study diligently in order to do well on this test during the last year of high school. Today, a few young idols will be joining the ranks of students going to take the Suneung.
Fighting!! We all wish you the best!
This year, most students taking the test will be those born in 2000. Let's find out who is taking the test, and send them our best wishes!
Weki Meki Yoojung & Lua
IZ*ONE Chaewon, flanked by supporting members Hyewon and Sakura
MOMOLAND Ahin
LOONA Heejin & Hyunjin
DIA Somyi
GWSN Anne
DreamNote Youi & Lara & Miso
The Boyz Sunwoo & Hwall
Stray Kids Hyunjin & Seungmin
Golden Child Bomin
Fromis 9 Lee Chae-young
FAVEGIRLS Park Haelin
Some groups, such as FAVEGIRLS pictured below, even came to cheer on their test-taking member.
Test-takers bundled up wearing coats and padding over their school uniforms, and members and fans cheering them on were also sure to dress warmly. Despite the early morning, they all look confident and ready to conquer the test!
Some idols, however, opted to not take the test and instead focus on their careers as entertainers. A few of those idols include TWICE's Chaeyoung, NCT's Haechan, Jeno, and Jaemin, and others.
No matter their decision or result, we wish them all the best!
By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com