IZ*ONE, STRAY KIDS... Idols Taking College Entrance Exam

Today, November 15th is the day for the College Entrance Exams (Suneung) in Korea. Korean students study diligently in order to do well on this test during the last year of high school. Today, a few young idols will be joining the ranks of students going to take the Suneung.

Fighting!! We all wish you the best!

This year, most students taking the test will be those born in 2000. Let's find out who is taking the test, and send them our best wishes!

Weki Meki Yoojung & Lua

IZ*ONE Chaewon, flanked by supporting members Hyewon and Sakura

MOMOLAND Ahin

LOONA Heejin & Hyunjin

DIA Somyi

GWSN Anne

DreamNote Youi & Lara & Miso

The Boyz Sunwoo & Hwall

Stray Kids Hyunjin & Seungmin

Golden Child Bomin

Fromis 9 Lee Chae-young

FAVEGIRLS Park Haelin

Some groups, such as FAVEGIRLS pictured below, even came to cheer on their test-taking member.

Test-takers bundled up wearing coats and padding over their school uniforms, and members and fans cheering them on were also sure to dress warmly. Despite the early morning, they all look confident and ready to conquer the test!

Some idols, however, opted to not take the test and instead focus on their careers as entertainers. A few of those idols include TWICE's Chaeyoung, NCT's Haechan, Jeno, and Jaemin, and others.

No matter their decision or result, we wish them all the best!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com