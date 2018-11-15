1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

IZ*ONE, STRAY KIDS... Idols Taking College Entrance Exam

중앙일보

입력

Photos from Twitter

Photos from Twitter

Today, November 15th is the day for the College Entrance Exams (Suneung) in Korea. Korean students study diligently in order to do well on this test during the last year of high school. Today, a few young idols will be joining the ranks of students going to take the Suneung.

Fighting!! We all wish you the best!

This year, most students taking the test will be those born in 2000. Let's find out who is taking the test, and send them our best wishes!

Weki Meki Yoojung & Lua

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

IZ*ONE Chaewon, flanked by supporting members Hyewon and Sakura

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

MOMOLAND Ahin

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

LOONA Heejin & Hyunjin

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

DIA Somyi

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

GWSN Anne

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

DreamNote Youi & Lara & Miso

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

The Boyz Sunwoo & Hwall

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Stray Kids Hyunjin & Seungmin

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Golden Child Bomin

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Fromis 9 Lee Chae-young

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

FAVEGIRLS Park Haelin

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Some groups, such as FAVEGIRLS pictured below, even came to cheer on their test-taking member.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Test-takers bundled up wearing coats and padding over their school uniforms, and members and fans cheering them on were also sure to dress warmly. Despite the early morning, they all look confident and ready to conquer the test!

Some idols, however, opted to not take the test and instead focus on their careers as entertainers. A few of those idols include TWICE's Chaeyoung, NCT's Haechan, Jeno, and Jaemin, and others.

No matter their decision or result, we wish them all the best!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT