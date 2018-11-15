E'DAWN's Contract With Cube Terminates, Going Independent With His Girl Friend, HYUNA

On the 14th, Cube Entertainment announced that they have agreed on the termination of the contract with E'dawn, a member of Pentagon as well as Hyuna's boyfriend.

Then they said, "We appreciate the artist and the fans who have stayed with us".

Finally!

This is the decision in 2 months after Cube's unilateral announcement of kicking Hyuna and E'dawn out on September 13th.

Now that they are free agents, how they are going to continue each of their careers as an individual artist is being paid attention to.

On the 14th, on Hyuna's Instagram, a video of herself dancing was uploaded.

The caption says, 'Sorry, let me practice'.

The video aroused many fans' curiosity such as what she is practicing for, and whether she is going to make a comeback soon with new music.

A few hours later, two more posts were uploaded on her account.

The first one is a number of photos of E'dawn staring, smiling, and posing.

In the next post, which is a video, we can see E'dawn and a few other people are in it.

Even though they have gone through a rough patch lately, they seem to stay positive and happy, trying to make the most of their time after the issue

