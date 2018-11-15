1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

E'DAWN's Contract With Cube Terminates, Going Independent With His Girl Friend, HYUNA

중앙일보

입력

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

On the 14th, Cube Entertainment announced that they have agreed on the termination of the contract with E'dawn, a member of Pentagon as well as Hyuna's boyfriend.
Then they said, "We appreciate the artist and the fans who have stayed with us".

Finally!

This is the decision in 2 months after Cube's unilateral announcement of kicking Hyuna and E'dawn out on September 13th.

Now that they are free agents, how they are going to continue each of their careers as an individual artist is being paid attention to.

On the 14th, on Hyuna's Instagram, a video of herself dancing was uploaded.
The caption says, 'Sorry, let me practice'.

The video aroused many fans' curiosity such as what she is practicing for, and whether she is going to make a comeback soon with new music.

A few hours later, two more posts were uploaded on her account.
The first one is a number of photos of E'dawn staring, smiling, and posing.

In the next post, which is a video, we can see E'dawn and a few other people are in it.

Even though they have gone through a rough patch lately, they seem to stay positive and happy, trying to make the most of their time after the issue

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT