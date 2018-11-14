1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Why Does Jungkook Give Suspicious Look To His Fans?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Jungkook, who is the youngest member of BTS is still 22 despite the roaring success he has achieved.

Age is just a number, they say.

Since he made his debut at the age of 17, which is 5 years ago, there must have been fans who are older than him more than who isn't, at least until a few years ago.

But it is known that that are some occasions where his fans call him oppa when they are older than him.

In those situations, Jungkook gives a dubious look to fans since he is not used to being called so and those moments are frequently caught on camera by fans.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

There is a famous saying online, 'Those who look good are all .' and these are the very moments where the saying exactly applies to.

But if we take a look at some of the photos of Jungkook from years back and Jungkook of now, it is undeniable that he has grown up a lot and has become an actual oppa himself.

Below are photos of teenage Jungkook.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

And the next photos are of grown-up Jungkook's.

Gif from online community

Gif from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Do you guys see the difference?
He might have been described to be cute and babyish back then, but now he gives off and charismatic charm.
Finally, It would never be awkward for fans to call him oppa regardless of age now that he seems to have what it takes to be called so!

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT