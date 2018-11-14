Why Does Jungkook Give Suspicious Look To His Fans?

Jungkook, who is the youngest member of BTS is still 22 despite the roaring success he has achieved.

Age is just a number, they say.

Since he made his debut at the age of 17, which is 5 years ago, there must have been fans who are older than him more than who isn't, at least until a few years ago.

But it is known that that are some occasions where his fans call him oppa when they are older than him.

In those situations, Jungkook gives a dubious look to fans since he is not used to being called so and those moments are frequently caught on camera by fans.

There is a famous saying online, 'Those who look good are all .' and these are the very moments where the saying exactly applies to.

But if we take a look at some of the photos of Jungkook from years back and Jungkook of now, it is undeniable that he has grown up a lot and has become an actual oppa himself.

Below are photos of teenage Jungkook.

And the next photos are of grown-up Jungkook's.

Do you guys see the difference?

He might have been described to be cute and babyish back then, but now he gives off and charismatic charm.

Finally, It would never be awkward for fans to call him oppa regardless of age now that he seems to have what it takes to be called so!

