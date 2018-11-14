1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

TWICE as First Girl Group to Perform on Special Japanese Program Two Consecutive Years!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from TWICE Official Japan twitter

Photo from TWICE Official Japan twitter

TWICE is now the first Korean Girl Group to air on the main year-end special Japanese TV show Kōhaku Uta Gassen by NHK for two consecutive years.

What a great accomplishment for them, I'm so proud!!

This afternoon, November 14th, NHK announced on their homepage the list of performers on this year's 69th annual program, and TWICE was once again the only K-pop group to make the list.

Photo from TWICE JAPAN Official Twitter

Photo from TWICE JAPAN Official Twitter

TWICE is gaining attention as being the first K-pop group to air on the show within the year of their Japanese debut, and they were also the first K-pop group to perform on the show at all within the last six years.

Kōhaku Uta Gassen airs on December 31 every year. The special year-end program boasts an exceeding maximum viewer rate of 81% and an average rate of 40%.

Photo from Twitter @JYPETWICE

Photo from Twitter @JYPETWICE

As Japanese families gather together at the end of the year and watch the TV special to ring in the new year, only the best of the best performers get to make their way on stage. TWICE, making their "twice" appearance has apparently made a big impression on Japanese viewers.

Along with previous success in Japan, once again their most recent release of YES or YES was a big hit in both Korea and Japan, with all seven tracks on the album taking up the top seven places in the Japan Line Music Top 100 Charts.

Photo from Twitter @JYPETWICE

Photo from Twitter @JYPETWICE

Fans have high expectations for TWICE's second appearance on this year's show.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT