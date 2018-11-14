TWICE as First Girl Group to Perform on Special Japanese Program Two Consecutive Years!

TWICE is now the first Korean Girl Group to air on the main year-end special Japanese TV show Kōhaku Uta Gassen by NHK for two consecutive years.

What a great accomplishment for them, I'm so proud!!

This afternoon, November 14th, NHK announced on their homepage the list of performers on this year's 69th annual program, and TWICE was once again the only K-pop group to make the list.

TWICE is gaining attention as being the first K-pop group to air on the show within the year of their Japanese debut, and they were also the first K-pop group to perform on the show at all within the last six years.

Kōhaku Uta Gassen airs on December 31 every year. The special year-end program boasts an exceeding maximum viewer rate of 81% and an average rate of 40%.

As Japanese families gather together at the end of the year and watch the TV special to ring in the new year, only the best of the best performers get to make their way on stage. TWICE, making their "twice" appearance has apparently made a big impression on Japanese viewers.

Along with previous success in Japan, once again their most recent release of YES or YES was a big hit in both Korea and Japan, with all seven tracks on the album taking up the top seven places in the Japan Line Music Top 100 Charts.

Fans have high expectations for TWICE's second appearance on this year's show.

