1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

WANNA ONE January Concert? Discussions on Extending Contract

중앙일보

입력

Photo from NEWS1

Photo from NEWS1

The eleven-member boy group WANNA ONE is scheduled for disbandment on December 31st of this year.

Will we be able to see more of Wanna One after this year?

The product of a reality show, Produce 101, from the beginning of their debut WANNA ONE was a group with designated running time. With midnight coming very soon for our eleven Cinderellas, there have been continued discussions over whether maybe the magic spell could be extended for a little bit more.

Photo from News 1

Photo from News 1

One media source reported on the 13th that WANNA ONE planned to hold an independent concert in January. For WANNA ONE, whose contract ends at the end of this year, this would have meant that they had received the permission for an extension.

However, according to new sources, WANNA ONE's label, Swing Entertainment stated its position clearly: "The decision for extension has not yet been made. Therefore the concert is also not yet final."

Photo from News 1

Photo from News 1

Swing Entertainment elaborated further concerning the extension of WANNA ONE's contract, explaining that it was "still under discussion," and that "only when the decision for extension been made can there be further talk about concerts or award ceremonies."

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Meanwhile, WANNA ONE's first and (hopefully not) last comeback album Power of Destiny is scheduled to be released on the 19th of this month. Can Wanna One enjoy their magic for a little while longer? As the deadline looks above, fans can only hope to enjoy them for as long as they can.

By Bongbong andSongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT