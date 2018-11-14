1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

PHOTOS: Nobody Can Deny! JUNGKOOK's Cutest Moment Compilation

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The cuteness of Jungkook cannot be denied.

I just want to pinch his cheeks!

As seen from the recent BTS X CHARLIE PUTH 2018 MGA Behind video on the BTS Entertainment YouTube channel, the editor even used cute words to describe Jungkook.

Here he is getting ready to go onstage for his performance with Charlie Puth at the MGA, and one of the management team comes to grab his wrist and lead him to his place. "Let's go Jungkook~"

Photo from Youtube Screenshot BTS Entertainment

Photo from Youtube Screenshot BTS Entertainment

Here, the caption says "a-jang a-jang," which is used to describe the cute way a baby walks.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot BTS Entertainment

Photo from Youtube Screenshot BTS Entertainment

Then it shows Jungkook waiting at his designated spot, waiting for his next cue. His bewildered expression and the caption that says "losing his mind," add to the cuteness.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot BTS Entertainment

Photo from Youtube Screenshot BTS Entertainment

Fans also love his cute little cheeks/jowls that move as he talks. What a precious face!

Do it here too, please~!

[온라인커뮤니티]

[온라인커뮤니티]

Thank youu~

[온라인커뮤니티]

[온라인커뮤니티]

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

ARMYs are no stranger to the aegyo and cuteness of BTS Jungkook!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Goodbyeeee!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT