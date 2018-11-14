PHOTOS: Nobody Can Deny! JUNGKOOK's Cutest Moment Compilation

The cuteness of Jungkook cannot be denied.

I just want to pinch his cheeks!

As seen from the recent BTS X CHARLIE PUTH 2018 MGA Behind video on the BTS Entertainment YouTube channel, the editor even used cute words to describe Jungkook.

Here he is getting ready to go onstage for his performance with Charlie Puth at the MGA, and one of the management team comes to grab his wrist and lead him to his place. "Let's go Jungkook~"

Here, the caption says "a-jang a-jang," which is used to describe the cute way a baby walks.

Then it shows Jungkook waiting at his designated spot, waiting for his next cue. His bewildered expression and the caption that says "losing his mind," add to the cuteness.

Fans also love his cute little cheeks/jowls that move as he talks. What a precious face!

ARMYs are no stranger to the aegyo and cuteness of BTS Jungkook!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com