사회

BTS Makes Apology For Controversial T-Shirt

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

On the 13th, Japanese media delivered that BTS has offered an apology in regards to the 'atomic bomb t-shirt' controversy.

Hope they get through this well

BigHit Entertainment said, "We do not support war nor atomic bomb. We are against them." "To all the atomic bomb survivors who have been mentally wounded due to our artists wearing such t-shirt without sufficiently checking them." The company expressed.

In addition, BigHit said they want to offer an apology to Japan's atomic bomb survivors' organization.

The controversial t-shirt is of Jimin's. The piece of clothes has the atomic bomb that dropped in Japan and Korean people who regained independence printed on it. Along with the pictures, words such as PATRIOTISM, OURHISTORY, LIBERATION, KOREA are written on it.

BigHit also mentioned the issue in respect to a member wearing a hat with Hakenkreuz logo on it at a photo shoot. They said, "We never intended to affront people who were victimized by such historical event in the past." And they also elucidated that they have sent a letter to Simon Wiesenthal Center, an American Jewish human rights organization who initially pointed out this issue.

On the night of the 13th, BTS held a concert in Tokyo Dome in Japan.
Jiji Press, a Japanese media delivered that the members made an apology about worrying their fans.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

