How to Look Like BLACKPINK? BLACKPINK Makeup Shop Tour

BLACKPINK's appearance in public never fails to draw attention, especially when it concerns their personal choice of beauty salons. These shops are already all over social media, going over the top with their popularity. This time, VoomVoom brings to you the beauty shops hand-picked by BLACKPINK themselves.

Did you say you want to look as hot as BLACKPINK?

1. CheongDam WOOSUN

The members of BLACKPINK frequently visit the makeup shop WOOSUN in Cheongdam-dong. WOOSUN is hands down one of the hottest makeup shops in Korea at the moment. This is due to an increasing number of Korean stars who change to do their styling at WOOSUN and experience a stunning makeover that receives reviews that are beyond excellent.

Besides BLACKPINK, it is rumored that YG Singer Su Hyun, of Akdong Musician, also gets her styling done here.

BLACKPINK's personal makeup artist from WOOSUN is Myungsun Lee. She has up to 46 thousand followers on her personal Instagram where she tells us all about the makeup BLACKPINK uses.



CheongDam WOOSUN

Address: Seoul Gangnam-gu Cheongdam-dong 84-15

Phone Number: 02)540-1107

Opening Hours: Everyday 10:00~18:00 (Closed on January 1st)

2. Apgujeong nailtam2na

This lovely foursome also has a frequently visited nail salon. It is the one and only 'nailtam2na!' The nails of both Red Velvet and Girl's Generation have also been birthed in this very salon. BLACKPINK's member Lisa also visited this nail bar and even left her a piece of her behind.

nailtam2na

Location: 2floor,666, Sinsa-dong,Gangnam-gu, Seoul

Phone Number: 02)548-4865

Opening Hours: 11:00~22:00 (Sunday off)

KakaoTalk: pf.kakao.com/_FXNcu

Blog: https://blog.naver.com/nail_tam2na

3. nail unistella

Unistella is home to none other than nail artist, Park Eunkyung, who started the glass nail craze where your nails sparkle like gems. Even Pop Star Rihanna is known to have used unistella's products. Park Eunkyung is one of the most loved nail artists by top stars and prominent fashion figures. She is the very creator of the nails in Jennie's Channel video and BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU MV!



unistella

Location: Seoul Gangnam-gu Cheongdam-dong 19-30 1F

Phone Number: 02)517-5884

Opening Hours: Weekdays 11:00~21:00, Saturday 11:00~18:00 (Sunday off)

Kakao ID: unistellanails

By Gothesun and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

