How to Look Like BLACKPINK? BLACKPINK Makeup Shop Tour

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

BLACKPINK's appearance in public never fails to draw attention, especially when it concerns their personal choice of beauty salons. These shops are already all over social media, going over the top with their popularity. This time, VoomVoom brings to you the beauty shops hand-picked by BLACKPINK themselves.

Did you say you want to look as hot as BLACKPINK?

1. CheongDam WOOSUN

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @jennierubyjane

Photo from Instagram @jennierubyjane

The members of BLACKPINK frequently visit the makeup shop WOOSUN in Cheongdam-dong. WOOSUN is hands down one of the hottest makeup shops in Korea at the moment. This is due to an increasing number of Korean stars who change to do their styling at WOOSUN and experience a stunning makeover that receives reviews that are beyond excellent.

Besides BLACKPINK, it is rumored that YG Singer Su Hyun, of Akdong Musician, also gets her styling done here.

BLACKPINK's personal makeup artist from WOOSUN is Myungsun Lee. She has up to 46 thousand followers on her personal Instagram where she tells us all about the makeup BLACKPINK uses.

Photo from Instagram @maeng666

Photo from Instagram @maeng666


CheongDam WOOSUN
Address: Seoul Gangnam-gu Cheongdam-dong 84-15
Phone Number: 02)540-1107
Opening Hours: Everyday 10:00~18:00 (Closed on January 1st)

2. Apgujeong nailtam2na

Photo from Instagram @nailtam2na

Photo from Instagram @nailtam2na

Photo from Instagram @nailtam2na

Photo from Instagram @nailtam2na

Photo from Instagram @nailtam2na

Photo from Instagram @nailtam2na

This lovely foursome also has a frequently visited nail salon. It is the one and only 'nailtam2na!' The nails of both Red Velvet and Girl's Generation have also been birthed in this very salon. BLACKPINK's member Lisa also visited this nail bar and even left her a piece of her behind.

Photo from Instagram @nailtam2na

Photo from Instagram @nailtam2na

Photo from Instagram @nailtam2na

Photo from Instagram @nailtam2na

nailtam2na

Location: 2floor,666, Sinsa-dong,Gangnam-gu, Seoul
Phone Number: 02)548-4865
Opening Hours: 11:00~22:00 (Sunday off)
KakaoTalk: pf.kakao.com/_FXNcu
Blog: https://blog.naver.com/nail_tam2na

3. nail unistella 

Photo from Instagram @nail_unistella

Photo from Instagram @nail_unistella

Photo from Instagram @nail_unistella

Photo from Instagram @nail_unistella

Unistella is home to none other than nail artist, Park Eunkyung, who started the glass nail craze where your nails sparkle like gems. Even Pop Star Rihanna is known to have used unistella's products. Park Eunkyung is one of the most loved nail artists by top stars and prominent fashion figures. She is the very creator of the nails in Jennie's Channel video and BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU MV!


unistella
Location: Seoul Gangnam-gu Cheongdam-dong 19-30 1F
Phone Number: 02)517-5884
Opening Hours: Weekdays 11:00~21:00, Saturday 11:00~18:00 (Sunday off)
Kakao ID: unistellanails

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Did you say you want to look as hot as BLACKPINK? If you ever have the chance to come to Seoul don't forget to check out these one-of-kind shops! (Make sure you make a reservation first!)

By Gothesun and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

