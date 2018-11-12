1 읽는 중

BTS JUNGKOOK Gives a Respectful Deep Bow to Japanese Fans

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports, Twitter

BTS Jungkook was spotted giving a respectful deep bow to Japanese fans.

From looks to good manners, Jungkook has got it all!

Jungkook bowing to Japanese fans.

On the 10th, BTS left Korea from the Incheon International Airport and headed to Japan, where they will be continuing their World Tour and performing at Tokyo Dome on the 13th and 14th of November.

Despite the recent clamor regarding Japan, Korea, and BTS, they are continuing on with their tour as scheduled and being humbly respectful as they go overseas.

Fans and viewers alike saw this side of Jungkook and commended him for his actions, leaving comments like "A polite, amazing Idol," "Come back safely BTS," and "Have a safe trip, our courteous Jungkook."

Besides just the looks and the moves, it's the manners and civility like this that fans love so much about BTS.

BTS Jungkook

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

