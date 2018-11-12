1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"Golden Goddess" JENNIE's Dress for Her Solo Debut Performance

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter Account eternityJ

Photo from Twitter Account eternityJ

The long-awaited Jennie's SOLO unveiled itself for the first time on stage during BLACKPINK's first concert held last weekend, on November 10th and 11th.

JENNIE's SOLO: soon to be in your area!!!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

It could be said that many fans who had come to witness the song being released before their eyes on stage had anticipated the performance almost as much as the song itself.

Photo from Yonhap News

Photo from Yonhap News

And Jennie did not disappoint. When the MV for Jennie's solo 'SOLO' appeared on screen, a roar broke across, shaking the very foundations of the auditorium. Starting with a scene of Jenny practicing her solo dance, to a dramatic tear-falling scene, Jennie finally appeared on stage dressed in glitter from head to toe.

Photo from Twitter Account eternityJ

Photo from Twitter Account eternityJ

Photo from Twitter Account eternityJ

Photo from Twitter Account eternityJ

All that glitters is not gold it is often said, but in this case, it was definitely gold. Clothed in a golden sequin dress, and enhanced by the lighting, Jennie appeared in a million blazing sparkles, giving off the image of a goddess from heaven.

Photo from Twitter Account eternityJ

Photo from Twitter Account eternityJ

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

With a side slit at one side, the glittery apparel wrapped around her tightly at the waist then flowed in ripples towards her legs, showcasing her sexy figure. Stepping towards the audience in gladiator slippers wrapped tightly around her calves, Jennie captivated her audience with both her rapturous voice and intoxicating beauty.

Photo from Twitter Account eternityJ

Photo from Twitter Account eternityJ

"I am honored to be able to perform my solo in front of you all," Jennie exclaimed to the BLINKS in the auditorium. "But you need to promise me that only you BLINKS know this song," she also mentioned, referring to the official release of her solo, which is scheduled to be today.

Photo from Yonhap News

Photo from Yonhap News

To hear Jennie's 'SOLO" and to witness Jennie herself dancing her luscious dance moves, fans were more than satisfied. Yet, many expressed their disappointment at the concert as a whole. The main reason for this was because, despite their exposure, BLACKPINK had only released a total of three singles and one mini-album, which totaled up to no more than 10 songs total, considered a little lacking for a whole concert to themselves.

Photo from Yonhap News

Photo from Yonhap News

Photo from Yonhap News

Photo from Yonhap News

Despite the fact that the members each showcased their own solo performances in various cover songs, it still seemed insufficient as at the end, in response to the audience's encore, the foursome sang three songs they had already sang in the beginning. Though the members' solo performance each portrayed the members' potential in their future solo debuts, many criticized their producer, YG Entertainment's Yang Hyunsuk for not releasing a regular album.

Photo from Jennie&#39;s Official Instagram Account

Photo from Jennie&#39;s Official Instagram Account

Meanwhile Jennie's 'SOLO' will be released today at 6:00 pm (local time). BLINKS all over the world have been waiting long for this moment, and now, it is finally heard.

Photo from BLACKPINK Official Instagram Account

Photo from BLACKPINK Official Instagram Account

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT