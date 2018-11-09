Past Photos of CHA EUN WOO, V, and PARK JIHOON...Finally Revealed

Though we love our stars, it is an unfortunate truth that we do not know much about them besides the way they are presented to us presently. Especially for some of our 'Face Genius's, it has been fans' lifelong wonderment as to how they looked in the past.

How did they look when they were younger?

Today VoomVoom brings you the yearbook photos of some of our most legendary face-genius'. They have made a name for themselves, not only for the songs and performance but also for their unreal features. Said to have looks that are bestowed upon by God himself, let's find out whether their good looks are true as 'original' as they claim to be.

1. BTS V (1995 December 30th)

Part of a 7-member boy group, the rising global stars, BTS, V debuted in 2013 along with the group's single album '2 COOL 4 SKOOL.' Though V's sculpture of a face gives of 'bad boy' vibes, his personality has shown itself to be the complete opposite of how it looks. Known as a lover of art, V's sentimentality runs deep, as he has become well known for participating in causes that help others.







2. ASTRO Cha Eun Woo (1997 March 30th)

The originator of the term 'Face Genius,' Cha Eun Woo debuted in 2016 along with his 6-member boy group ASTRO. Having received the Special Hanryu Award at the 26th High One Seoul Music Awards last year, the group set its feet firmly at the fore of the entertainment industry. Recently, Cha Eun Woo has also made a name for himself as a newly budding actor, starring in the K-Drama, My ID is Gangnam Beauty (2018)as the leading male role. He continues to expand his acting career, currently filming the new Youtube original TV show, Top Management (2018) as long as adding to his already numerous skills by also working in modeling. What is he lacking? Our face-genius has it all from looks to talent, to fame.

3. WANNAONE Park Jihoon (1999 May 29th)

The youngest face-genius on today's list, Park Jihoon is part of the legendary 11-member group Wanna One. Wanna One is the product of a reality TV-show, Produce 101 Season 2 where it selects 11 out of 101 members to debut and be active for one year. After their selection, this idol group debuted last year with their debut song 'Energetic,' which was an immediate hit not only within the country but also in countries all around the world. At the time Park Jihoon attained the nick-name 'Wink Boy,' never once missing the top ranks and thus also obtaining the name of 'Face Genius.' His groups first and final comeback album, 'Power of Destiny,' is scheduled to be released on the 19th of this month.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

