BTS, Why Their Japan Performance Was Cancelled the Day Before

BTS performance in Japan was canceled a day before due to Korean Independence Day T-shirt member Jimin wore last year.

All of this for a T-shirt? This is what ARMY has to say...

Yesterday, on the 8th of this month, it was announced on the BTS official Japan site that the live performance originally scheduled for the 9th of November on the Japanese television program Music Station on TV Asahi was to be canceled. The announcement also added that "We deeply apologize to the fans who were looking forward to it. We hope to come to you with better music and a better performance."

On the afternoon of the 8th, BTS members were scheduled to board a 7:30 flight from Gimpo International Airport. Though reporters and airport security guards were ready to meet the boy group, they did not show up.

Music Station, or colloquially known as M Station in Japan also announced on their official homepage at the same time that the BTS performance announced last week will be canceled. According to M Station, "The T-Shirt worn by a member of the group has created a disturbance. Intending to question the intentions of wearing the T-shirt we have attempted discussions with the agency, but as there has not been any definitive progress we are sorry to inform that this performance has been delayed. We deeply apologize to the viewers who are looking forward to their appearance."

Jimin was spotted on a video wearing a T-Shirt commemorating Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule in 1945. The T-Shirt contains a photo of Korean Independence Fighters and a photo of the atomic bombing imprinted on its back, along with the words 'Patriotism,' 'Our History,' and 'Liberation Korea.'

Though this T-Shirt only contains intentions of memorializing Korea's independence, the Japanese media has problematized this issue starting from about a month ago, calling it the 'atomic T-Shirt' and framing BTS to be participating in anti-Japanese actions.

The badmouthing of BTS by the Japanese media started a few weeks ago. From J-Hope's airport fashion to the members' past, the Japanese media problematized minor issues leading to the discontinuation of all talks concerning BTS's appearance in Japan's annual music show, NHK Kohaku Uta Gassen. Creating controversy over comments left on Independence Day and the use of products that support 'Comfort Woman,' victimized women of Japanese colonization, in the end, TV Asahi announced to cancel their M Station performance on the basis of a single "T-shirt."

Despite all of this, it is known that the tickets to the BTS Japan concert have been sold out and that the renown boy band's 9th single album, FAKE LOVE/Airplane pt.2 has dominated Japanese charts upon release. Their Japan Tour, starting in Tokyo on the 13thh, have also been confirmed to be held as scheduled.

Many Korean netizens express opinions that lie on an extreme spectrum. While others are critical of BTS and their indiscretion, glad that their performance was canceled, other netizens continue their supportive, criticizing Japan for blowing up little details and exacerbating the issue.

The cancellation was also a big issue in Japan, where netizens' comments have ranged from, "It was right for TV Asahi to cancel, I agree with their decision," "Even though I'm an ARMY I can't cheer for them from the bottom of my heart with this T-shirt issue unresolved." to other comments that were more supportive such as, "I am a Japan ARMY. We are also very angry at this program. But please remember that Japan ARMY still loves you. We all think that the program took it too seriously. It was very unreasonable and inconsiderate of them." "Though it is sad, this is Japan's level. But we are still so so thankful that they are coming to Japan. Even though you come to hate Japan's TV program, please don't hate Japan's ARMY. We love you."

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

