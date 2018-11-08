1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Scheduled to Perform at Pyongyang?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Yonhap News

Photo from Yonhap News

Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, An Minsuk declared his intentions to carry out a BTS concert in Pyongyang sometime in the future.

BTS at Pyongyang: Global Stars' influence transcends national enmity?

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Secretary An Minsuk disclosed his intent during a radio talk show, explaining that he plans for it to be held by the South-North Culture Sports Collaboration Committee the following year.

Photo from Yonhap News

Photo from Yonhap News

When the MC asked in surprise if this was a high possibility, Secretary An answered that "All roads must be paved. This kind of cultural interaction is possible despite tensions in North-South relations if both the North and the South work together to collaborate with each other."

Photo from News 1

Photo from News 1

He went on to further explain that "Currently, unless sanctions are lifted on a bigger scale, I believe that, as a nation, it is our utmost important obligation at present to use means of cultural/sports/art/tourist interactions to strengthen our relationship with the North."

He showed the determination that he would exert all effort to strive toward this goal, confirming the new place BTS takes within North-South relations.

Photo from Yonhap News

Photo from Yonhap News

Before, if this phenomenal boy group was merely held as a cultural and national icon that promoted both K-Pop and also Korea as a nation, actively succeeding in transcending cultural and national boundaries to create a united multi-national, multi-lingual front against a divided world, BTS steps up their game, attaining a role on a different level.

Playing into the politics of a divided country, BTS can be proud of their achievements for literally being an icon of unity, working to bring about a very literal peace, not only to one nation but maybe to the whole wide world. Through what? Through music, through hard work, and through a continuous reiteration of a message of love and peace.

Photo from Yonhap News

Photo from Yonhap News

Though nothing is for certain, we are certain of this: that BTS has can only go higher than where they are now.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT