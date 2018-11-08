BTS Scheduled to Perform at Pyongyang?

Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, An Minsuk declared his intentions to carry out a BTS concert in Pyongyang sometime in the future.

BTS at Pyongyang: Global Stars' influence transcends national enmity?

Secretary An Minsuk disclosed his intent during a radio talk show, explaining that he plans for it to be held by the South-North Culture Sports Collaboration Committee the following year.

When the MC asked in surprise if this was a high possibility, Secretary An answered that "All roads must be paved. This kind of cultural interaction is possible despite tensions in North-South relations if both the North and the South work together to collaborate with each other."

He went on to further explain that "Currently, unless sanctions are lifted on a bigger scale, I believe that, as a nation, it is our utmost important obligation at present to use means of cultural/sports/art/tourist interactions to strengthen our relationship with the North."

He showed the determination that he would exert all effort to strive toward this goal, confirming the new place BTS takes within North-South relations.

Before, if this phenomenal boy group was merely held as a cultural and national icon that promoted both K-Pop and also Korea as a nation, actively succeeding in transcending cultural and national boundaries to create a united multi-national, multi-lingual front against a divided world, BTS steps up their game, attaining a role on a different level.

Playing into the politics of a divided country, BTS can be proud of their achievements for literally being an icon of unity, working to bring about a very literal peace, not only to one nation but maybe to the whole wide world. Through what? Through music, through hard work, and through a continuous reiteration of a message of love and peace.

Though nothing is for certain, we are certain of this: that BTS has can only go higher than where they are now.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

