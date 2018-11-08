Irresistible: Face Genius CHA EUN WOO On a Different Level

Cha Eun Woo's photo shoots for the November issue of Nylon Magazine have been released.

Falling into Cha Eun Woo all over again...

Sometimes exhibiting a dove-like innocence while at other times giving off strong masculine vibes, Cha Eun Woo presents us with the mood of a deepening fall.

In the two photos that have been released, Cha Eun Woo is seen looking straight out of the photo with a smoldering glow in his eyes.

His almost transparent skin, sharp chin-line, and heart-melting smile exhibit an angel-like purity, enhancing the surrealness of his already unnaturally flawless looks, while at the same time, easing into his shirt that slightly exposes his silhouette, Cha Eun Woo displays a sharp and rugged style, giving off masculine vibes.

At the same time, Cha Eun Woo's alluring eyes and luminous skin stand out further with a fragrant perfume bottle as a prop, reinforcing his alluring Autumn boyfriend look. Fans will be able to witness more of 'Face Genius' Cha Eun Woo in the November issue of Nylon.

Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo also plans to attend the 2018 Asia Art Awards this coming 28th.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

