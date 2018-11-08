1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Irresistible: Face Genius CHA EUN WOO On a Different Level

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Nylon

Photo from Nylon

Cha Eun Woo's photo shoots for the November issue of Nylon Magazine have been released.

Falling into Cha Eun Woo all over again...

Sometimes exhibiting a dove-like innocence while at other times giving off strong masculine vibes, Cha Eun Woo presents us with the mood of a deepening fall.

Photo from Nylon

Photo from Nylon

In the two photos that have been released, Cha Eun Woo is seen looking straight out of the photo with a smoldering glow in his eyes.

His almost transparent skin, sharp chin-line, and heart-melting smile exhibit an angel-like purity, enhancing the surrealness of his already unnaturally flawless looks, while at the same time, easing into his shirt that slightly exposes his silhouette, Cha Eun Woo displays a sharp and rugged style, giving off masculine vibes.

Photo from Nylon

Photo from Nylon

At the same time, Cha Eun Woo's alluring eyes and luminous skin stand out further with a fragrant perfume bottle as a prop, reinforcing his alluring Autumn boyfriend look. Fans will be able to witness more of 'Face Genius' Cha Eun Woo in the November issue of Nylon.

Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo also plans to attend the 2018 Asia Art Awards this coming 28th.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT