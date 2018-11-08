1 읽는 중

사회

RM's Model-Like Figure And Outfit Drive Fans Crazy And Gets 1.7 M Views

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

A video of The leader of BTS, RM has become a great issue.

The award suddenly turned into a fashion show

On the 6th, on Twitter, a fan uploaded a video of RM coming on the stage for an award at 2018 MGA.

The video has gotten more than 1.7 million views in just 2 days.

It contains a presence of RM in a black outfit with the bottom part of the clothes fluttering as if it were a Korean traditional dress.

With the confidence he shows on his face while walking in such outfit, he gives off an overwhelmingly fabulous vibe.

Fans are showing heated response saying "The place turned into a runway when he shows up", "I thought he was a model" and so on.

The way the outfit perfectly matches his tall and well-proportioned body figure is the reason why the fans are fanatically showing the positive reaction to RM's appearance.

Fans also highly praise the fashion coordinator who came up with the idea of the style.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Gif from online community

Gif from online community

Gif from online community

Gif from online community

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

