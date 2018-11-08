1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Who Can Resist Their Appeal? Global Stars Dominate Japanese Charts At Release

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Billboard Japan

Photo from Billboard Japan

World class stars BTS climb the ranks of Japan's Oricon charts to take first place immediately after their release of the 9th single album, 'FAKE LOVE/Airplane pt. 2.

As expected of global stars, BTS takes makes No.1 on Japanese Music Charts

Photo from Billboard Japan

Photo from Billboard Japan

According to Japan's Oricon charts, the boy band's 9th single album, which was released on the 7th, dominated the Oricon charts, reaching an impressive number of 327,342 units, rising to No.1 only on the first day.

Photo from Online Community Twitter

Photo from Online Community Twitter

This is not the first success for BTS in Japan. At the time of their last release, their 8th single consisting of, 'MIC Drop/DNA/Crystal Snow,' BTS had made a record of 269,861 units, with this newest release having exceeded the last.

Photo from Billboard Japan

Photo from Billboard Japan

Also, this is BTS's sixth release in Japan, having started with 'FOR YOU,' and 'I NEED U (Japanese Ver.)' in 2015, 'RUN (Japanese Ver.)' in 2016, and 'Blood, Sweat, Tears,' along with 'MIC Drop/DNA/Crystal Snow,' in 2017. Each time this boy band's single dominated the Oricon charts, and after the release of 'FAKE LOVE/Airplane pt.2' it set a record of having six consecutive releases in Japan to make it to the top of the charts.

Photo from Billboard Japan

Photo from Billboard Japan

The group's 9th single, 'FAKE LOVE/Airplane pt.2' includes 'FAKE LOVE,' the Japanese version of 'Airplane pt.2,' and the Japanese remix of 'FAKE LOVE,' all of them songs from LOVE YOURSELF: Tear, which made No.1 on the Billboard 200 along with a remix version of IDOL from LOVE YOURSELF: Answer.

This release's success in Japan is a testament to BTS's enduring popularity. even despite attempts by the Japanese netizens and the media to find fault with the boy group's growing prominence.

These attempts had sought to mislead the public by trying to credit BTS's success to panic buying and hoarding on the part of fans and falsely accusing certain members of BTS to have anti-Japanese sentiments based on insignificant evidence.

However, BTS proved themselves unshaken by these prior events, as the recent success in the Oricon charts suggests that their reign has only begun.

Photo from Online Community Twitter

Photo from Online Community Twitter

Fans are cheered as BTS soars the charts in preparation for their upcoming Japan Tour on the 13th of this month.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT