Award at the Eve of Disbandment? Fans Shed Tears at WANNA ONE's Acceptance Speech

Photo from Ilgan Sports

The K-Pop boy group, Wanna One won one of the four main awards at the MGA award ceremony yesterday on November 6th. Awarded the 'Best Song of the Year,' Wanna One amazed the K-Pop industry by winning a prestigious award only just a year after their first debut in August of 2017, an astonishing feat in such a short period of time.

WANNA ONE's acceptance speech bring their fans to tears.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

As a project idol group, Wanna One runs for a limited duration, its disbandment already scheduled to be at the end of this year.

Receiving such an award, especially at the eve of its disbandment, only increases the fans despair and the sadness of the parting, especially for the group itself, as they enjoy their celebrity in the little time they have left.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Therefore, an award for this group, especially the main award at that, retains significant meaning, both for their fans and for the members of the group, as confirmation of their fan's adoration, acknowledgment of their hard work, and commemoration of these good times.

Photo from News 1

In his acceptance speech, Kang Daniel said "Thank you for giving us this unexpected reward. We thank our parents and all the staff members who have worked so hard for us." while other members such as Park Jihoon vowed to work even harder to become a group that deserves this name. Kim Jaehwan yelled a charismatic "We love you Wannables!" bringing fans to tears as they realized they needed to face the reality of their disbandment.

Photo from Yonhap News

Photo from Ilgan Sports

However, Wanna One will not end without a struggle. Their first and last comeback album has been announced, its release scheduled to be on the 19th of November. As expected of artists that received the 'Best Song of the Year,' award, Wannables all over the world count down the days to the last best song.

Photo from Wanna One Official Twitter Account

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

