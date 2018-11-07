1 읽는 중

Two Handsome Idols Spotted Doting Each Other at 2018 MGA

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Park Ji Hoon from Wanna One and V from BTS were spotted together at 2018 MGA.

Since when did they get this close?

Park Ji Hoon is known to be a big fan of V's and mentioned that V is his role model when he was on Produce 101.

In an interview, when asked about it, V said, "I am aware of it. I appreciate it. We've met once before and played online games too Let's play again Ji Hoon."

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Now that Park Ji Hoon made a debut and is a member of Wanna One, they've become a colleague as well as friendly rivals.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

So people often call Park Ji Hoon a 'sungduk', a positive term for a fan who is thought to be successful for meeting their favorite artist in person or become very close with them.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

This day, they finally got to meet again and had some talk on stage.
How they are going to keep the amicable relationship as friends is being looked forward to.

Fans also appreciate that these two good-looking K pop stars are spotted together.

Gif from online community

Gif from online community

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

