Sweet Act Of An Idol To Flustered Fan Who Dropped Her Light Stick In Front Of Him

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Ong Seong Woo was spotted picking up a fan's light stick and handed it back to her.

This is why he is being widely loved!

At 2018 MGA, a fan waved her light stick at Wanna One. Soon, she dropped it on the floor off the fence.

So she asked the staff to pick it up for her only to be ignored.

She kept saying about the glow stick and Ong Seong Woo heard her yelling and asked what happened.

She pointed at the light stick on the floor, expressing that she needs it back but is out of her reach.

After figuring out what is going on, Ong Seong Woo left his seat and walked out to get the light stick.

Then he handed it over to the owner, who obviously must have been star-struck.

The fan said, "I thought he was going pass the light stick onto the staff.
But instead, he gave it to me by himself. While he was handing it over to me, some parts fell apart. So I put the parts back where they belong to. When I looked at him, he was still looking at me to check to see if the light stick still works fine. After seeing that it's okay, he gave a sigh of relief and clapped his hands for me. This sculpture-like handsome human being looked at me... and even smiled at me..."

Photo from online community

This kind act of Ong Seong Woo's is a hot issue among fans.

People are commenting how can he be so good-looking and benign at the same time.

On this day at the concert, Wanna One gave great performances and has gotten praised by many fans.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

