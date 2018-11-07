1 읽는 중

TWICE Makes BTS Literally 'LOL' at 2018 MGA

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Many popular artists and groups participated in 2018 MGA.
Lots of cool performances, collaborations happened at the venue.

So good to see them laugh and enjoy!

There is a particular moment that is being shared by fans online.

During the event, there was an interval where they showed a skit of Twice.
It was a video of each Twice member acting with a concept of their own.
Jihyo was a weather forecaster, Chaeyoung was an anchor and so on.

Among all the moments, what made BTS members burst into laughter was when Sana and Tzuyu did a parody of a famous scene from a Korean drama.

Gif from MBC

Gif from MBC

This scene immediately got famous when this episode was aired.
The man spits out orange juice he had in his mouth when he heard a shocking news.

Sana and Tzuyu did exactly the same thing in the video.

They asked Dahyun to choose who she wants to date between them.
But Dahyun chooses Nayeon, who showed up as a waitress.
Right off the bat, Sana and Tzuyu spit out orange juice out of their mouth in response to the shocking answer.

Gif from MBC

Gif from MBC

Even though this scene has already been parodied numerous times before,
the clip comes as fresh and funny to people since nobody expected Sana and Tzuyu to be the one to do this.

It seems that BTS also enjoyed the clip and laughed out loud.
Many fans deem it very pleasing for Twice to do such cute acting and also for BTS to positively respond to it.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

