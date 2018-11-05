EXO Filter on Instagram? Try it for Yourself

Along with their comeback album, DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO, EXO collaborated with Instagram to release an Instagram filter last weekend.

The Instagram filter every K-Pop fan must have.

The filter matches the biker gang theme of their new album, allowing followers to capture snapshots of themselves and their friends in the selfsame theme.

Though it has been a relatively quiet year for EXO, this last month's comeback brings boy band EXO with a bang, literally, as they showcase their new songs booming in on their big bikes. The release of their new album saw over 1.1 million pre-sales in Korea, marking the group as a "quintuple million seller" of albums. as shared on their official Twitter account.

This is a monumental achievement in itself, especially in this day of streaming. EXO's hit with this new album doesn't stop there, however, as EXO continues to dominate the Korean charts with their lead song Tempo ranking first and ten other songs from their album ranking within the top 20.

EXO's official Twitter account also tweeted today that their album is also first on the iTunes Worldwide Album Chart that covers up to 47 countries. At the same time, EXO announced the first iTunes filter ever for a K-Pop group. This filter shows a speeding bike with a helmet and plays in the background the chorus of Tempo, which followers may upload on their story. Video clips of EXO's very own Chanyeol and Sehun using their filter were found online.

How to use this filter? The process is easy. All you need to do is follow EXO's official Instagram account (@weareone.exo) then access the camera icon on the top right. When you do this a smiley face emoji will appear at the bottom left, with which all you need to do is then click on the emoji and find the filter with the EXO album cover photo. How fast is your tempo running?

If you're an EXO fan, make sure to leave a photo of yourself below, zooming in your very own motorbike. Of course, don't forget the hashtag #DontMessUpMyTempo.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

