PHOTOS: "Hats Off" to These Idols' Impeccable Fashion!

Photos from Instagram @hyunah_aa, Twitter

Hats come in many shapes, sizes, styles, and colors, and can be used for various reasons, such as for warmth, a bad hair day, shade, or just plain fashion.

These celebrities make me want to wear a hat now, too!

A number of our favorite Idols can commonly be spotted sporting a hat. Let's take a look at who's wearing what, and gain a few tips from our favorite styles!

Here we have Jimin from BTS. Jimin uses a lot of accessories in his outfits, and he seems to especially like baseball caps, bucket hats, and beanies.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Next up is Hyuna, wearing various styles of hats from baseball caps, bucket hats, and newsboy hats. Pairing hats with similar styles or colors can bring any outfit up a notch!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Hani from EXID also likes to rock an occasional hat. Here she is performing in a clean white cap, and then out an about with a chic black beret.

Photo from Yonhap

Photo from Yonhap

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

NCT's Mark can commonly be seen wearing a hat when he's out and about. His style seems to be one of laid-back cool and comfortable, and his beanies and caps match well with his outfits.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Jeongyeon from TWICE knows hot to pull off a hat even with her shorter hairstyle. Baseball caps with a tomboyish, cute style and even an adorable green hat look great with her look as a whole.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from V live Screenshot

Photo from V live Screenshot

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Seventeen's Vernon keeps a simple color scheme with his hats, always matching them to the rest of his outfit. Doesn't matter the style, as long as it matches!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

