사회

HOSHI from SEVENTEEN Injures Shoulder on Stage, Fans Express Their Concern

중앙일보

입력

Photos from Twitter

During SEVENTEEN's latest concert, 2018 SEVENTEEN CONCERT 'IDEAL CUT-THE FINAL SCENE' IN SEOUL, on the 4th of November at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena, Hoshi suffered a sudden injury on stage.

I hope he gets better soon!

After completing seven songs on stage, SEVENTEEN addressed the audience and informed them that Hoshi had been injured while performing on stage.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Seungkwan said, "Hoshi had a bit of an injury while performing on stage. He has a recurring dislocation and is currently being treated for it."

Responding to the cries and concerns of the fans, Seungkwan continued on to assure the fans, saying, "Hoshi is like a phoenix, he'll be out here again and performing in no time."

Those concerned at Pledis Entertainment told reporters, "Depending on Hoshi's condition over the next three days, there may be changes to performances and list orders."

Fans reacted to Hoshi's injury on social media, leaving comments like, "Hope he gets well soon!♥" and "My heart is broken... Hoshi, take care."

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

