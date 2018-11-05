Unforeseeable Close Match! 'First Time in 6 Years vs Last chance' The Winner Is?

As award ceremony season is approaching, fans are getting busier than ever.

It's because there are certain awards that fans' votes determine. There has been an intense competition between fandoms for an award ceremony that ended recently.

The two of the most popular boy bands contend for the lead!

It's Genie Music Awards. Among all awards, popularity award was the most competitive one. The contest between the two nominees, BTS and Wanna One caught people's eyes because this award means a lot to each group alike. Therefore, fans were more than eager to make their stan group be the winner.

BTS was nominated for popularity award for the first time in 6 years since their debut. Then what about Wanna One? it would be their last popularity award since the group is facing a disbandment on this upcoming December.

'First popularity award in 6 years vs last popularity award' was intense. The 1st and 2nd places had constantly gone back and forth.

On Twitter and other social media, fans encouraged other people to vote. 30 minutes before the vote was over, Wanna One had been taking the 1st place.

The final turnouts for each group was a tie of 43% respectively.

However, BTS ended up taking over the 1st place(1,620,516 votes) by a narrow margin of 2457(0.06%). After the competition, the fandoms exchanged well-wishing remarks.

This upcoming 6th, the award ceremony is going to be held with BTS and Wanna One in attendance.

BTS is finally able to have the trophy in their hands.

In addition, there is another award ceremony coming up. It's Melon Music Awards. The voting for TOP 10 is currently in progress. As of 4th, BTS is taking the 1st place.

Once TOP10 is voted, a recipient of the popularity award is going to be decided among the selected nominees.

Melon Music Awards is taking place on 1st of next month,

