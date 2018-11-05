1 읽는 중

New Hit K-POP Group's MV Reaches 10M+ Views, Spends a Week in the Spotlight

Photo from Twitter @official_izone

IZ*ONE boasted a successful first debut this last week.

They came in with a bang, and Korean fans are loving it!

IZ*ONE spent their last week basking in the attention they received after their first album release, COLOR*IZ, on October 29th.

Photo from Twitter @official_izone

The new girl group hit off their new release with live broadcasts on Mnet Live, YouTube, and Facebook, spreading news of their arrival into the music sphere all around the world with a bang. They also continued on to perform on Mnet's M Countdown, KBS2's Music Bank, and MBC's Show! Music Core and gained even more attention.

COLOR*IZ was riding the charts both nationally and abroad, with rising to first place in the Korean Hanteo album charts in real time and also for the day. The release even made it to the top 10 in the K-Pop album charts in iTunes in 16 countries, and the number one place in ten countries including Hong Kong, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Their title song La Vie en Rose was a big hit in particular, with their music video reaching 10 million views within just four days. As of today, November 5th, the video is still going strong with 13.6 million views and rising.

Photo from Twitter @official_izone

IZ*ONE has also made unique appearances on various talk shows including KBS 2TV's Hello Counselor and JTBC's Idol Room, adding to their publicity.

Photo from Twitter @official_izone

Fans are loving the new group's release, and are looking forward to what they have to offer in the future!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

