Idol Comebacks in November We Can't Wait To See!

November, a month we've all been waiting for, with it's rush of Idol comebacks. It's a battle for first place, with so many new albums and songs flooding the music industry. Only time can tell who will make it out on top, but until then, let's look at what November has to offer!

The sound of November will be music to my ears, I can't wait!

EXO Don't Mess Up My Tempo November 2

TWICE The 6th Mini Album YES or YES November 5

BTOB Special Album Our Moment November 12

Wanna One 1"=1(Power of Destiny) November 19

NU'EST W November 26

Lovelyz November 26

All the Idol groups have worked hard to put out their albums this month. Fans of each group have expressed their anticipation all over SNS, and excitement is for each release.

What other comebacks are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

