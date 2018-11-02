1 읽는 중

사회

Idol Comebacks in November We Can't Wait To See!

중앙일보

입력

Photos from Twitter

Photos from Twitter

November, a month we've all been waiting for, with it's rush of Idol comebacks. It's a battle for first place, with so many new albums and songs flooding the music industry. Only time can tell who will make it out on top, but until then, let's look at what November has to offer!

The sound of November will be music to my ears, I can't wait!

EXO Don't Mess Up My Tempo November 2

Photo from Twitter @weareoneEXO

Photo from Twitter @weareoneEXO

TWICE The 6th Mini Album YES or YES November 5

Photo from Twitter @JYPETWICE

Photo from Twitter @JYPETWICE

BTOB Special Album Our Moment November 12

Photo from Twitter @OFFICIALBTOB

Photo from Twitter @OFFICIALBTOB

Wanna One 1"=1(Power of Destiny) November 19

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

NU'EST W  November 26

Photo from Twitter @NUESTNEWS

Photo from Twitter @NUESTNEWS

Lovelyz November 26

Photo from Twitter @Official_LVLZ

Photo from Twitter @Official_LVLZ

All the Idol groups have worked hard to put out their albums this month. Fans of each group have expressed their anticipation all over SNS, and excitement is for each release.

What other comebacks are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

